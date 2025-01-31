Neuroplasticity MD Expands Access To Ketamine Therapy For Depression And Anxiety

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Yuli Fradkin Leads Charge in Innovative for Depression and Anxiety

- Dr. Fradkin notesFORT LEE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Neuroplasticity MD, a leading mental in New Jersey, is making waves with its cutting-edge ketamine therapy programs designed to combat treatment-resistant depression, postpartum depression, and severe anxiety. Under the guidance of Dr. Yuli Fradkin, a psychiatrist with over 25 years of experience, the clinic is redefining rapid mental health care in an era where traditional antidepressants often fall short.A New Era in Mental Health CareKetamine therapy, once known primarily as an anesthetic, is now emerging as a lifeline for patients who have exhausted conventional treatments. Unlike antidepressants that can take weeks to show effects, ketamine works within hours by stimulating glutamate production-a neurotransmitter critical for rebuilding neural pathways damaged by chronic stress and depression. Clinical studies suggest up to 70% of patients experience significant symptom reduction, even after years of failed therapies.“Ketamine isn't just a treatment-it's a paradigm shift,” says Dr. Fradkin, whose clinic has become a regional hub for innovative care.“We're seeing patients reclaim their lives in ways they never thought possible.”Tailored Treatments for Rapid ReliefNeuroplasticity MD offers multiple administration methods to suit individual needs:.SPRAVATONasal Spray: An FDA-approved option covered by many insurance plans..IV Ketamine Infusions: Delivers medication directly into the bloodstream for maximum efficacy..Intramuscular Injections: Provides sustained relief for severe cases.The clinic pairs these treatments with licensed integration therapy sessions, helping patients translate ketamine-induced insights into long-term behavioral change.Patient Success StoriesJohn M., a New Jersey resident who battled depression for over a decade, credits ketamine therapy with saving his life.“After two IV sessions, the fog lifted. For the first time in years, I felt hope,” he shared.Similar stories are increasingly common at Neuroplasticity MD, where Dr. Fradkin's evidence-based approach merges neuroscience with compassionate care.“Our goal isn't just symptom management-it's full recovery,” he emphasizes.Addressing the Mental Health CrisisWith 1 in 5 U.S. adults experiencing mental illness annually, clinics like Neuroplasticity MD are critical to bridging gaps in care. Ketamine's rapid action is particularly vital for high-risk patients, including those with suicidal ideation.“Traditional methods aren't enough for everyone,” Dr. Fradkin notes.“Ketamine offers a lifeline when time is of the essence.”About Neuroplasticity MDFounded by Dr. Yuli Fradkin, Neuroplasticity MD combines decades of psychiatric expertise with state-of-the-art therapies. The clinic's holistic model includes post-treatment support, nutritional guidance, and mindfulness strategies to sustain progress.For more information or to schedule an interview with Dr. Fradkin, contact:201-500-9728...

Yuli Fradkin

Neuroplasticity MD

+1 201-500-9728

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.