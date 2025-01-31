STELLINA PIZZERIA EXPANDS UNION MARKET LOCATION AND DEBUTS BRUNCH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stellina Union Market's Newly Expanded Space

Stellina Union Market's Newly Expanded Space

The beloved local pizzeria was also recently bestowed a Michelin Bib Gourmand award, and honored as one of the“Top 50 World” pizza restaurants

- Antonio MatarazzoWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stellina Pizzeria , the acclaimed Neapolitan-style pizzeria, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its popular Union Market location, which has nearly doubled in size. The expansion (which took over the former Shouk space) includes a newly constructed 28-seat bar and an additional 32 seats available on the seasonal outdoor patio, bringing the total seating capacity to 127.The newly renovated space features a warm and inviting design (with touches such as handcrafted tiles from the Amalfi coast, a custom-made wood bar, a mural from local artist Peter Chang, and a handcrafted Marra Forni pizza oven) and allows Stellina to better accommodate the ever-growing demand for its authentic Neapolitan pizzas, handcrafted pastas, and carefully curated wine list. The expansive new bar area provides a lively and inviting space for guests and neighbors to enjoy happy hour (offered every 4 -6 p.m.), long leisurely meals, and everything in between."We are so excited to finally unveil our beautiful new space at Union Market, and offer a fun and decadent brunch menu on the weekends, " says Antonio Matarazzo, co-owner of Stellina Pizzeria. "We've outgrown our cozy original space thanks to our loyal guests and neighbors, who we can't wait to welcome in for brunch, lunch, dinner, and cocktails.”In addition to debuting the new space, Stellina is excited to roll out a weekend brunch offering, available on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m. The brunch menu features a selection of classic brunch dishes with an Italian twist, such as Cacio e Pepe topped with a fried egg, Pasta alla Carbonara with homemade tonnarelli, eggs, guanciale, pecorino romano, toasted black pepper, and Pizza Bismark with tomato sauce, mushrooms, mozzarella, prosciutto Cotto, sunny side up egg, pecorino. Those looking for an enticing value can also take advantage of the“Social Brunch and Spritz” special, which includes bottomless spritzes (two-hour time limit) and a choice of two brunch dishes for $35 per person.Complementing the new Union Market brunch offering is a fun and decadent waffle menu ––featuring options like the Breakfast Waffle with Italian sausage, two eggs, crispy bacon, and bourbon or classic syrup; Pollo Fritto Waffle with fried chicken thighs, braised collard greens, pickled red onions and black pepper honey; and Classico Waffle with whipped vanilla mascarpone mousse, marinated berries and hazelnut chocolate spread.For a sweet (and distinctly Italian) treat, guests can also indulge in Bomboloni special ($13)––the iconic fried donuts served with hazelnut chocolate spread and coffee.Stellina, which opened its fifth and largest location at Capital One Center last year, is also proud to announce its recognition as one of the 50 Top World Artisan Pizza Chains 2024. This prestigious award celebrates the world's finest pizzerias for their dedication to excellence, craftsmanship, and innovation in the art of pizza making. The announcement was made during the Awards Ceremony at the European Pizza Show, held at Olympia Events in London. This recognition follows the recent awarding of a Bib Gourmand by the Michelin Guide, underscoring Stellina Pizzeria's commitment to delivering exceptional quality and value to its guests.Stellina's Union Market location is open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. To make a reservation, please visit Resy, and walk-ins are always welcome.Media Contact:Grace Cutts, ...ABOUT STELLINA PIZZERIA:Stellina Pizzeria is a celebrated dining destination renowned for its contemporary take on classic Italian pizza. With a focus on high-quality ingredients, authentic flavors, and innovative techniques, Stellina has become a leader in the artisan pizza movement. For more information, visit stellinapizzeria.

Grace Cutts

TAA PR

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.