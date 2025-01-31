Sweet And Mischievous: Gloomy Bear Joins A Japan-Made RPG For A Limited-Time Valentine's Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

“Elemental Knights R” and“GLOOMY The Naughty Grizzly” Join Forces for a Limited Valentine's Event

TOKYO, JAPAN, JAPAN, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Experience a Unique Collaboration: Japan's MMORPG“Elemental Knights R” and“GLOOMY The Naughty Grizzly” Join Forces for a Limited Valentine's Event from January 30 to February 16, 2025

MMORPG Elemental Knights R, celebrating 16 years of adventures, teams up with Gloomy Bear for a sweet and mischievous Valentine's collaboration! Starting January 30, 2025, players can enjoy a chocolate-themed limited-time story inspired by Japan's unique Valentine's tradition. The event also features a special Gacha with Gloomy Bear in a fashionable 'Harajuku' style, blending Japanese culture with fun for fans worldwide.

The Valentine's event in Elemental Knights R introduces an exclusive collaboration with GLOOMY The Naughty Grizzly-better known as Gloomy Bear-, where the beloved mischievous bear finds himself lost in the whimsical world of the MMORPG. This limited-time event brings together the charm of Japanese culture and the creativity of both brands.

The collaboration story begins with Gloomy Bear wandering into the mysterious 'Forest of Cacao.' His unexpected arrival scatters cacao fruit across the land, affecting not only the environment but also transforming the monsters into Gloomy-inspired versions. Players are tasked with gathering cacao fruit and ensuring the success of the grand 'Choco Festa,' a celebration of chocolate and camaraderie.

To commemorate this special collaboration, an exclusive Instagram campaign will also be held. By following the official Elemental Knights R and Gloomy Bear accounts on Instagram and commenting on the designated post, participants will have a chance to win a limited-edition 'Gloomy Bear Jopi 12" Plush.' Visit this post on Instagram: [] .

Additionally, the event features a special collaboration Gacha where players can obtain stylish outfits inspired by Gloomy Bear, including exclusive items that embody the 'Harajuku' aesthetic. These adorable and fashionable items are a perfect way to bring Gloomy's charm to life within the Elemental Knights R universe.

Don't miss this chance to experience a sweet and mischievous adventure with Gloomy Bear! The collaboration runs from January 30 to February 16, 2025, ending at 09:59 AM (UTC-5). Join the fun and celebrate Valentine's in style!

For more updates, follow us on Instagram (@elemental_knights) and Twitter (@Ekoworlds).

About Elemental Knights R

Genre: 3D MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game)

Platforms: App Store / Google Play (Android) / Nintendo SwitchTM / PS4TM

Languages: English / Japanese

Price: Free-to-Play with in-app purchases (Paid app for Nintendo SwitchTM / PS4TM)

Official Website:

Copyright ©2000-2025 MORI CHACK All rights reserved. ©ELEMENTAL KNIGHT CO.,LTD.

