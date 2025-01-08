The T1D Fund Appoints Industry Veteran Elizabeth Mily As CEO To Accelerate Development Of Type 1 Diabetes Cures Through Impact Investing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Elizabeth brings a bold strategic vision to the T1D Fund during an exciting period of our evolution. She is the ideal choice to lead the next chapter as we identify and invest in cutting-edge approaches for treating type 1 diabetes," said Tim Clark, Chair of the Board of Directors at the T1D Fund.

Mily joins the T1D Fund after most recently serving as Executive Vice President, Strategy & Business Development, at Bristol Myers Squibb, where she oversaw the company strategy and approach to sourcing external innovation, including all business development activities, strategic partnerships, alliance management, mergers and acquisitions, and the company's broad equity investing portfolio. Previously, she held senior roles at Barclays, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Goldman, Sachs & Co., where she led strategy and transactions for the healthcare, life sciences, and biopharma sectors. Mily currently serves on the Board of Solventum Corporation (NYSE: SOLV ), where she sits on the Audit and Quality, Science & Technology Committees; she also serves on the Board of Ampersand Biomedicines, a private Flagship Pioneering portfolio company.

"The T1D Fund's unique position as an impact investor enables it to go beyond capital deployment to proactively work with biopharma to bring forward innovative therapies with the potential to translate to transformative cures," said Mily. "As someone who knows first-hand the serious impacts the disease has on individuals and their loved ones, I am eager to build upon the team's meaningful work and partnerships to propel treatments that can improve the lives of those with type 1 diabetes."

"Elizabeth's wealth of industry knowledge will be instrumental in the T1D Fund's ability to serve as a true biopharma partner-capitalizing on unique opportunities and directing market attention to develop treatments for patients with type 1 diabetes," said David Panzirer, Trustee of The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. "Leveraging its deep relationships with Helmsley Charitable Trust and Breakthrough T1D alongside Mily, the Fund is well-positioned to successfully drive a multitude of breakthroughs

to market readiness."

About the T1D Fund: A Breakthrough T1D Venture, LLC

The T1D Fund is an impact investment fund accelerating life-changing solutions to treat, prevent, and ultimately cure type 1 diabetes (T1D). Launched in December 2016, it is the first scaled, mission-driven venture impact fund established to catalyze the development of T1D cure-oriented therapies through equity investments in partnership with additional sources of capital, including venture capital, corporations, and foundations. T1D Fund is managed by a dedicated team of investment professionals that invest in innovative approaches and novel mechanisms with curative potential in type 1 diabetes. Its focus is strategically aligned with Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) and the Helmsley Charitable Trust, the leading global organizations funding T1D research and working to change the lives of those who are affected by T1D. Learn more at t1dfund. Follow the T1D Fund on Linkedin .

