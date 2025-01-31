Globalpro Expands Operations With New Regional Office In Atlanta, Georgia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Insurance Services Company Continues Expansion

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalPro, a leader in insurance, real estate, construction, and services, proudly announces the opening of its new office in Atlanta, Georgia. This expansion enhances GlobalPro's capability to provide prompt, on-site support for business owners, community associations, high-net-worth individuals, and insurance companies handling complex claims. With over a decade of leadership in insurance coverage expertise, GlobalPro consistently delivers exceptional support before, during, and after loss or damage events.

Daniel Odess, Founder and CEO of GlobalPro, appointed Rob Bowlby and Victor Castner to spearhead the company's expansion in the Georgia market. Bowlby, as President of GlobalPro Texas and Georgia, along with Castner, Vice President of GlobalPro Georgia, combines decades of experience in insurance, finance, construction, and technology to ensure that GlobalPro clients receive exceptional and innovative services tailored to their specific needs.

"We are thrilled to broaden our reach in Georgia with a dedicated office in Atlanta," stated Daniel Odess. "Rob and Victor's vast experience significantly bolsters GlobalPro's mission of aiding clients in their recovery from losses. Their leadership is crucial in maintaining the industry-leading service our clients expect."

Rob Bowlby brings a wealth of knowledge in managing multi-state operations and leading teams that deliver top-quality solutions. His commercial and residential insurance claims expertise, along with his strategic vision, have been pivotal in GlobalPro's successes across Texas and Georgia. Bowlby's talent for strengthening client relationships and guiding businesses through complex claims processes is vital for GlobalPro's ongoing expansion.

Victor Castner, with over 20 years of hands-on experience in adjusting and appraising thousands of claims, founded Miami Adjusting Services. Known for his dedication to empowering clients and securing substantial claims, Castner's expertise in handling a diverse array of insurance losses-including high-value residences, yachts, and automobiles-will ensure that Georgia clients benefit from his personalized approach and deep industry knowledge.

For over a decade, GlobalPro has served as a trusted partner in Georgia, aiding clients through disasters such as tornadoes and frozen pipes. This new office will provide direct access to the essential resources and expertise needed to efficiently navigate claims and expedite recovery, supported by GlobalPro's innovative technology and client-centric strategies.

GlobalPro's Atlanta Office will be located 925B Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA, 30309 and its phone number is 470-749-9950. For more information, visit .

About GlobalPro : GlobalPro, a family-owned and operated multidisciplinary insurance services firm, is headquartered in Miami with additional offices in Dallas, Naples, Orlando, and New York , has successfully managed over $1 billion in loss and damages and has assisted over 1,000 policyholders in the placement of insurance.

