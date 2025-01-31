Frozen Food Market To Attain US$ 340.38 Billion By 2034, Unveiled In Latest Report, Showing A 5.3% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Frozen Food Market

The growing employment globally is driving the growth.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Our frozen food market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.The most recent research study by Polaris Market Research reveals that the frozen food market is anticipated to flourish at a stable rate. With a projected CAGR of 5.3%, the market was valued at USD 203.67 billion in 2024. It is ready to grow to USD 340.38 billion by 2034.Market Introduction:Frozen foods are a cost-effective method to obtain the everyday number of fruits and vegetables. Actually, families who include frozen foods in their customary routine may have superior diet standards. Fruits and vegetables are plucked at crest perfection and frequently frozen within hours, securing nutrients and flavor. Usually, frozen foods preserve their vitamins and minerals, and it is devoid of any change to carbohydrate, protein, or fat content. Due to the surge in employment, there is a shortage in preparing meals from scratch, which also calls for speedy, easy, and dependable meal alternatives, pushing the frozen food market demand. QSRs depend on frozen food constituents such as pre-cut vegetables, meat, and ready-to-cook meals to sanction swift devising and decrease wastage, thus boosting the demand for frozen food market growth.Growing Urbanization: The growing urbanization globally is estimated to push the market revenue. The United Nations (UN) forecast that 68% of the global population will reside in urban areas by 2050. People in urban regions encounter time restraints because of hectic work programs and prolonged traveling, causing an inclination for speedy and simple meal solutions.Rising Approval of E-Commerce: The surging approval of e-commerce globally is expected to push the market. E-commerce platforms permit consumers to peruse a broad gamut of frozen food alternatives from the solace of their homes, diminishing the requirement for physical store visits. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of robust consumer demand, entrenched retail framework, and progressive cold chain logistics.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's speedy urbanization and augmenting middle class fuels the regional market expansion. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR

