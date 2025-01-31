(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In 2024 LOOPFEST broke footfall records once again over the Holiday weekend - photo by James Warman feat. Dutty Moonshine Big at Shrewsbury Castle

Miles Hunt of The Wonder Stuff will close the festival on Sunday 4th May 2025

LOOPFEST is a multi-venue festival that's held in Shrewsbury over the Early May Bank Holiday - photo by James Warman featuring Chasing August in St Mary's Church

Shrewsbury's multi-venue celebration, LOOPFEST, returns bigger than ever in 2025.

SHREWSBURY, SHROPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LOOPFEST 2025: West Midlands' Biggest Inner City Music Festival Announces Full Lineup!Friday 2nd May – Sunday 4th May 2025 | Shrewsbury, UKShrewsbury's multi-venue music celebration, LOOPFEST, returns bigger than ever in 2025. After marking its fourth event in three years, LOOPFEST continues its meteoric rise after smashing successive footfall records.New Stages and Expanded Festival FootprintIn response to growing demand, this year's LOOPFEST will debut exciting new performance spaces on top of Shrewsbury Castle and St. Mary's Church - the event will run stages at Shrewsbury College's Welsh Bridge Campus, Morris Hall, and the English Bridge Workshop. The festival spans 40 venues, hosting over 250 artists across Shrewsbury. Dance music fans can also rejoice: more DJ-focused events, including The Buttermarket and The Vaults, are planned.Friday Fringe Events (2nd May 2025)LOOPFEST 2025 kicks off on Friday 2nd May, with a series of exclusive Fringe Events spread across four venues:.Shrewsbury Castle – Goldie Looking Chain (£20 + B/F).The Buttermarket – Subvert DNB featuring Mandidextrous, Dillinja, and Benny L (£20 + B/F).Albert's Shed – Coach Party, Girlband!, and Boom Boom Womb (£20 + B/F).St. Mary's Church – Jonathan and Alex (Everything Everything, Acoustic) and In Conversation with BBC Radio 6 Music's Chris Hawkins (£25 + B/F)Fringe Tickets include a complimentary LOOPFEST wristband (worth £12), valid for the main festival on Saturday and Sunday. Wristbands can also be purchased separately for £12 (adults) and £6 (U16), with free entry for under-5s.Weekend Highlights and HeadlinersThe main festival (May 3–4) boasts an impressive lineup of rock, indie, folk, and electronic acts featuring:.Miles Hunt (The Wonder Stuff).Ben Ottewell (Gomez).Don Letts.The Beatles Dub Club.Funke and the Two-Tone Baby.The Spitfires.And many more!With 40 venues showcasing diverse genres and performances, music enthusiasts of all ages and tastes can immerse themselves in Shrewsbury's vibrant cultural scene.Ticket Information.Fringe Event Tickets (Fri, May 2): £20–£25 + booking fee (includes a LOOPFEST wristband).LOOPFEST Wristbands (Sat–Sun, May 3–4): £12 (adults), £6 (U16), free for under-5s.Purchase:For a detailed schedule, venue map, and festival details, visit .About LOOPFESTLOOPFEST has rapidly become a cornerstone of Shrewsbury's arts and music calendar, hosting a diverse range of local and international artists. Now, in its fourth event, the festival continues to grow-providing a dynamic platform that shines a spotlight on the creativity and heritage of the West Midlands. Celebrate music, community, and the region's thriving live events scene at LOOPFEST 2025.

