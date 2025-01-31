NV5 And U.S. Geological Survey Release High Resolution Lidar Data Of Palisades Fire And Eaton Fire Burn Areas To The Public

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5, a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions, announced today that lidar-derived data of the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire burn areas are now freely available to the public courtesy of the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) at 2025 Post-Wildfire Lidar Data for Los Angeles, CA .

ALERTCalifornia sponsored the lidar data acquisition, which was collected by NV5 between January 21- January 22, 2025. The derived products can be used to analyze the fire's impact and provide insights for damage assessment, which is critical for recovery and rebuilding efforts, as well as understanding potential fire debris hazards.

“The Palisades and Eaton fires not only devastated and tore apart the lives, homes, businesses and neighborhoods of thousands of Angelenos, they have also shown the world that cities, counties, and jurisdictions across the globe can be hit with devastating fires during extreme climate conditions,” said Neal Driscoll, principal investigator of the ALERTCalifornia program at the University of California San Diego.“We are pleased to provide the community with the lidar data as it is essential to developing effective and time-critical plans for wildfire prevention, protection, mitigation, response, and recovery.”

Lidar data collected during the project can measure changes in terrain, vegetation density, and burn severity by comparing it to precise 3D point clouds from previous lidar data collection by NV5 in 2023 and 2024 in support of the USGS's 3D Elevation Program (3DEP) partnership with the Los Angeles Region Imagery Acquisition Consortium (LARIAC) Program. This analysis helps to quantify fire damage, identify risks of debris flows or flooding, and guide restoration efforts. Lidar can also detect remaining hazards like unstable trees, compromised structures, and infrastructure while supporting safe recovery operations.

“It is critical that the public, first responders, government planners, utilities, businesses, and builders have consistent, highly detailed information about the local geography to make informed decisions,” said Kurt Allen, President of NV5's Geospatial.“The release of this data is an important step in the recovery of the affected communities.”

About USGS

The USGS provides science for a changing world. Learn more at or follow us on Facebook @USGeologicalSurvey , YouTube @USGS , Instagram @USGS , or X (formerly Twitter) at @USGS .

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: Utility services, infrastructure engineering, conformity assessment, buildings & technology, environmental services, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Investor Relations Contact

Jack Cochran

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ...