Finland Allocates New EUR 200M Aid Package To Ukraine

According to Yle , as reported by Ukrinform, this marks the 27th batch of military equipment provided to Ukraine. The estimated cost of replacing the capabilities included in this shipment is approximately EUR 198 million.

With this latest package, the total value of Finland's defense assistance to Ukraine now stands at EUR 2.5 billion.

"This package of almost 200 million euros has been built in close cooperation with the Ukrainians. We are providing exactly the kind of support that will help Ukraine defend itself in an acute situation on the front," said Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen.

For operational security and to ensure the safe delivery of the aid, no specific details regarding its contents, delivery method, or schedule have been disclosed.

The assistance package considers both Ukraine's urgent needs and the resource capacity of the Finnish Defense Forces.

"It is up to us Europeans how security develops in Europe. Securing Ukraine's independence and defense capability is the most important single piece in this whole thing right now," Hakkanen said.

In December 2024, President Alexander Stubb informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call that Finland had approved its 26th security assistance package for Ukraine and had already begun forming the next one.