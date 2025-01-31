Primary Driver In The Chronic Disease Management Market 2025: Geriatric Population Growth Leads The Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Chronic Management Global Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The chronic disease management market has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $9.55 billion in 2024 to $11.36 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to the use of data analytics for population health management, patient empowerment through education, value-based care models, personalized treatment plans, and an increased focus on preventive healthcare.

How Big Is the Global Chronic Disease Management Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The chronic disease management market size is expected to witness exponential growth in the coming years, reaching $24.97 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8%. The projected growth can be attributed to the adoption of patient-centric care models, an aging population, increased focus on remote patient monitoring (RPM), rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and global healthcare trends. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period include responses to global health challenges and pandemics, government initiatives and policy support, the rise of consumer health apps and platforms, interoperability and health information exchange, emphasis on behavioral health, and the expansion of telehealth services.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Chronic Disease Management Market?

The growing geriatric population is a key factor driving the expansion of the chronic disease management market. Individuals aged 65 and older are more prone to chronic illnesses, leading to a higher demand for medical care and long-term support services. This increasing prevalence of chronic conditions among the elderly is fueling the need for effective chronic disease management solutions.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Chronic Disease Management Market Share?

Major companies operating in the chronic disease management market include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (now known as Veradigm Inc. ), ScienceSoft USA Corporation.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Chronic Disease Management Market Size?

Technological advancements are emerging as a significant trend in the chronic disease management market. The adoption of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), is enhancing the treatment of chronic diseases. AI enables medical professionals to improve early intervention and patient outcomes for conditions like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.

How Is the Global Chronic Disease Management Market Segmented?

The chronic disease management market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service: Consulting Service, Implementation Service, Educational Service

2) By Delivery Mode: On-premise, Cloud-based, Web-based

3) By Disease Type: Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Cancer, Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorders

4) By End User: Providers, Payers

Subsegments:

1) By Consulting Service: Disease Management Assessment, Program Design And Development, Performance Evaluation

2) By Implementation Service: Technology Integration, Workflow Optimization, Care Coordination

3) By Educational Service: Patient Education Programs, Provider Training, Community Awareness Initiatives

The Leading Region in the Chronic Disease Management Market is:

North America was the largest region in the chronic disease management market in 2024 is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

What Is the Chronic Disease Management Market?

Chronic disease management refers to the software and tools designed to monitor symptoms of long-term conditions and slow their progression, ensuring patient safety and improved quality of life.

