Paraguay’S Corn Exports Halve: Economic Alarm Bells Ring

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Paraguay's corn faced a harsh reality in 2024. The Paraguayan Chamber of Exporters and Traders of Cereals and Oilseeds reported a 50% drop in corn exports compared to 2023.



This sharp decline sends shockwaves through the country's economy. The numbers tell a stark story. Corn exports fell from 37.8 million tons in 2023 to 18.9 million tons in 2024.



Revenue plummeted even further, dropping 57.1% from $750.7 million to $322.3 million. This $428.4 million loss hits Paraguay's hard. Several factors drove this downturn.



The weakening of Brazil's currency, Paraguay's main corn buyer, made exports less competitive. Local corn production also fell, further limiting export capacity. Global market shifts and possible weather issues added to the challenge.



This corn export slump reflects broader economic struggles. Paraguay's total exports decreased by 7.7% in 2024, leading to a trade deficit of $538.8 million. This contrasts sharply with 2023's $1.35 billion surplus.



[arve url="" loop="true" autoplay="true" /]



Primary product exports, including corn and soybeans, dropped 12.6% to $4.03 billion. Despite these setbacks, Paraguay 's overall foreign trade grew 4% in early 2024.



This growth suggests other sectors may be offsetting agricultural losses. It highlights the importance of economic diversification in today's volatile markets. The corn export decline serves as a wake-up call for Paraguay's agricultural sector.



It underscores the need for resilience-building and market diversification. Investing in agricultural technology and exploring new markets could help mitigate future risks. As Paraguay navigates these challenges, its ability to adapt will be crucial.



In short, the coming years will test the country's resilience and its capacity to strengthen its position in the global corn market. This story of economic adaptation holds lessons for agricultural economies worldwide.

MENAFN31012025007421016031ID1109152616