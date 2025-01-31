Global Agricultural Microbial Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Agricultural Microbial Global Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2034

The agricultural microbial market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $6.7 billion in 2024 to $7.75 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as the rising demand for sustainable agriculture, regulatory support, higher farm productivity, and concerns over pesticide residues.

How Big Is the Global Agricultural Microbial Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The agricultural microbial market is projected to experience rapid growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $13.83 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to ongoing focus on sustainability, climate change adaptation, the growth of organic farming, global food security, integrated pest management (IPM), and emerging markets. Key trends in the forecast period include advancements in biotechnology, research and development, collaborations and partnerships, microbial consortia, microbiome research, and digital agriculture.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Agricultural Microbial Market?

The growing awareness of organic farming is expected to drive the growth of the agricultural microbial market in the future. Organic farming is a method that avoids the use of chemical pesticides, fertilizers, and other additives. It relies on a diverse community of microorganisms to protect plants from diseases and maintain soil health and productivity.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Agricultural Microbial Market Share ?

Major companies operating in the agricultural microbial market include BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Koppert BV, Novozymes A/S, Bayer CropScience, Arysta Lifescience Limited, AgBiome LLC

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Agricultural Microbial Market Size ?

Key players in the agricultural microbial market are focusing on forming new partnerships to enhance their market position. A strategic business partnership involves a formal relationship between two or more companies, typically formed through one or more business agreements or contracts.

How Is the Global Agricultural Microbial Market Segmented?

The agricultural microbial market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Bacteria, Fungi, Virus, Other Types

2) By Formulation: Dry Formulation, Liquid Formulation

3) By Function: Crop Protection, Soil Amendment

4) By Mode Of Application: Soil Treatment, Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment

5) By Application: Cereals And Grains, Oilseeds And Pulses, Fruits And Vegetables, Turf And Ornamentals

Subsegments:

1) By Bacteria: Nitrogen-Fixing Bacteria, Phosphate-Solubilizing Bacteria, Biocontrol Bacteria, Others

2) By Fungi: Mycorrhizal Fungi, Trichoderma Species, Plant Growth-Promoting Fungi, Others

3) By Virus: Plant Virus Biocontrol Agents, Insect Virus Biocontrol Agents

4) By Other Types: Algae, Protozoa, Actinomycetes

The Leading Region in the Agricultural Microbial Market is:

North America was the largest region in the microbial agriculture market in 2024. The regions covered in the agricultural microbial market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

What Is the Agricultural Microbial Market?

Agricultural microbial refers to the properties of microorganisms associated with plants. It aims to address challenges in farming practices, often caused by a lack of biodiversity in microbial populations. Its goal is to tackle issues in agriculture that stem from insufficient microbial diversity.

