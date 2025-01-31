Latin America’S Pulse: A Week Of Culture, Politics, And Progress

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Latin America and the Caribbean brace for a week of diverse events spanning culture, politics, and economics. From February 2 to 8, 2025, the region showcases its vibrant tapestry of traditions and progress.

Sunday, February 2

COLOMBIA -- The twentieth edition of "Hay Festival Colombia" comes to an end. This event, one of the country's representative cultural spaces, features over 190 guests from 28 nations in the city of Cartagena de Indias.



MEXICO -- The creativity and entertainment space "Expotatuaje Mérida 2025" concludes. It features an floor dedicated to tattoo artists, contests, shows, and graffiti. This event takes place at the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention and Exhibition Center in Mérida.



MEXICO -- The National Neonatology Congress concludes. It focuses on newborn health and well-being, reviewing conditions impacting their development, at the World Trade Center in Mexico City.



VENEZUELA -- The First National Popular Consultation takes place. Venezuelans will choose community projects to be executed this year, an exercise led by the National Electoral Council.

Monday, February 3

BOLIVIA -- Classes for the 2025 academic year begin. This includes monitoring and evaluation of the Plurinational Education System, as per the program presented by the Ministry of Education (until December 2).



BRAZIL -- The Central Bank will release the Focus survey with forecasts from the country's main financial institutions on Brazilian economic trends for 2025 and 2026.

Tuesday, February 4

BRAZIL -- The Central Bank will present the minutes of the previous week's Monetary Policy Committee meeting, which raised the Selic benchmark interest rate from 12.25 to 13.25 percent annually.



DOMINICAN REPUBLIC -- The First Round of the 2025 Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football Champions Cup begins in Santiago de los Caballeros (until March 13).



VENEZUELA -- Official activities convened by the Government to commemorate the civic-military rebellion (February 1992) led by the late former President Hugo Chávez, in Caracas.



VENEZUELA -- The ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela will start its National Congress. The congress will approve candidates for this year's planned elections, among other activities.

Wednesday, February 5

BRAZIL -- The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics will release official industrial production data for 2024.



MEXICO -- The León Fair 2025 ends in the central state of Guanajuato. This annual event attracts thousands of visitors for over three weeks with a mix of tradition, music, and technology.



URUGUAY -- The National Statistics Institute will release inflation data for January 2025.

Thursday, February 6

COLOMBIA -- The III International Seminar "Quality and University Accreditation in Latin America " begins. This hybrid event is presented by the International University of La Rioja, along with the University of Cartagena de Indias and Colombian University Associations (until February 7).



ECUADOR -- The political campaign period ends for candidates participating in the Presidential elections scheduled for Sunday, February 9, according to the National Electoral Council calendar.

Friday, February 7

BRAZIL -- The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics will release the official inflation rate for January 2025.



BRAZIL -- The National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers will present production, sales, and export figures for the automotive sector during the first month of the year.



BRAZIL -- The Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services will release trade balance data for the first month of 2025.



COLOMBIA -- The International Exhibition of Leather and Supplies, Machinery and Technology concludes. This is the largest business platform for the footwear and leather goods sector in the region, held at the Bogotá fairgrounds.



URUGUAY -- The traditional "Llamadas Parade" takes place. This cultural expression of the African-descent community is developed within the Carnival framework in Montevideo (until February 8).

Saturday, February 8

PERU -- A talent management training program begins. Presented by the Consortium of Private Organizations for the Promotion of Micro and Small Enterprise Development, it provides tools for human resource management (until March 22).

