Weekly Roundup: 10 Finance Press Releases You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

As Social Security approaches its 90th anniversary, a new report from the National Institute on Retirement Security examines more than 40 years of public opinion polling on this program established in the wake of the Great Depression to protect older Americans and reduce poverty. The report finds that public support remains strong for Social Security, and Americans become more confident in Social Security as they age and approach retirement.Party City announced it has entered into a stalking horse agreement to sell substantially all of its intellectual property and related wholesale operating intangible assets to New Amscan PC, an affiliate of Ad Populum, as part of the company's Chapter 11 process.New research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half indicates an uptick in worker satisfaction, influencing job search plans in early 2025. The survey of more than 2,000 U.S. workers found that only 29% of professionals plan to look for a new job in the first six months of the year, down from 35% in July 2024.With this partnership, UNDP and SDF aim to create scalable blockchain solutions to drive equitable economic growth and strengthen economic resilience in developing regions. The collaboration will harness the Stellar network and open-source tools to enhance access to digital financial services and provide more secure, low-cost digital payment solutions.The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index declined by 5.4 points in January. By age group, January's fall in confidence was led by consumers under 55 years old. Consumers aged 55+ saw a small uptick in confidence. By income group, the sharpest decline in confidence was seen in households earning over $125K, while consumers at the bottom of the income range reported the strongest gains.Following the chart-topping success of the podcast's first two seasons, which initially debuted with season one in March 2023, season three will provide more exclusive stories and insights into the innovative strategies behind Thoma Bravo's portfolio of industry-leading software companies."Combining unique alternative data and AI allows us to quantify and monitor impacts in near real time, down to the company and product level," said Daniel Sandberg, managing director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "In today's complex and unpredictable landscape, it's crucial for stakeholders to effectively forecast and nowcast the implications of tariffs on their strategies."Over the coming weeks, all eligible Robinhood customers in the U.S. will have access to CME futures products across five major asset classes, including the four leading U.S. equity indices – S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Russell 2000 and Dow Jones Industrial Average – as well as bitcoin and ether, major FX currency pairs, key metals including gold, silver and copper, and additional commodities such as crude oil and natural gas.D3 is building the world's first DomainFi network on the Doma Protocol, an innovative blockchain that transforms existing and future domains into a modern form of digital real estate. By announcing the launch of Doma Protocol, D3 aims to unlock new liquidity, innovation, and financial opportunities for the internet domain industry as well as major crypto communities.The Pay with GasBuddy+TM card goes beyond traditional fuel discounts, offering drivers a powerful savings tool that can make a significant impact on annual expenses. With Americans spending an average of $2,000 to $4,000 on fuel annually, the card's potential savings of up to 33 cents per gallon could translate to hundreds of dollars in annual savings for drivers.

For more news like this, check out all of the latest finance-related releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a finance press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire