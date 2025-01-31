Mehbooba Urges Nitish, Naidu To Oppose Waqf Bill

In a letter shared on her social handle, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister expressed deep concern over the bill, calling it“unconstitutional, unconscionable, and authoritarian.” She argued that the proposed amendments directly undermine the core purpose of the Waqf Act, which is to protect and preserve properties dedicated to religious and charitable causes for the Muslim community.

“The bill comes at a time when, for the past decade, Muslims have been systematically disenfranchised, disempowered, and marginalized politically, socially, and economically,” Mufti wrote.

She accused the government of disregarding opposition concerns, calling the parliamentary consultation process a“farce” without genuine efforts to engage with the affected community.

She further warned that the bill represents“a direct assault on the fundamental rights guaranteed by our Constitution” and reflects“majoritarianism that has fueled bigotry and the marginalization of Muslims since 2014.”

Mufti also invoked Mahatma Gandhi's vision of an inclusive India, saying that the bill 'threatens the secular fabric of the nation'.

Appealing to Nitish Kumar and Naidu, both key allies in the NDA government, she urged them to use their influence to halt the bill, warning that its passage could 'harm national unity and communal harmony'.

“You have always been staunch believers in our Constitution and have consistently championed the spirit of Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb (composite culture). Today, as key members of the NDA, you are uniquely positioned to influence this matter and prevent this onslaught,” she wrote.

The proposed Waqf amendment bill has sparked widespread debate, with opposition parties and minority organizations voicing strong objections.

