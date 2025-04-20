Al Kuwari And Moore Excel In Second Round Of Qatar Off-Road Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: One of Qatar's most prominent rally drivers, Abdulaziz Al Kuwari and his Irish navigator Lorcan Moore emerged victorious in the second round of the Qatar Off-Road Championship (QORC) yesterday.

The duo, part of the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) team, topped the overall classification with a time of 34:43.5 in their Citroen C3.

Team Al Kuwari's Qatari driver Ahmed Al Kuwari and Argentine co-driver Augusto Sanz secured the second place, finishing around six minutes behind the leaders in a Yamaha YXZ1000R.

Team QMMF's Mohammed Al Marri and Polish navigator Giovanni Bernacchini finished in third overall in their Peugeot 208 despite incurring a five-second penalty.

In sub categories, Ahmed Al Kuwari and Sanz secured topped the Class 1 podium, followed by Abdulla Al Khelaifi and Abdulaziz Al Jabri in second and Camelia Liparoti with Syndiely Wade in third.

Nouef Al Sowaidi and Ali Obaid came first in Class 2, while Alexander Whyatt and Baptiste Cerrato finished second. Ahmed Shaheen Al Mohanndi and Taha Al Zadjali finished in third place.

Class 3 was won by Hassan Al Balooshi and Ali Alajmi, while Motab Al Shammari and Bader Alhamdan finished second.

Class 4 saw Mohammed Al Marri and Giovanni Bernaccini claiming first place in addition to the overall podium spot, while Rashid Al Muhannadi and Szymon Gospodarczyk came second.

Saad Al Harqan and Pierre Delorme finished in third spot in the same class.