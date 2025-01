Automotive Suspension System Industry Share To Reach USD 76.4 Billion By 2035 At A CAGR Of 4.1% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global sales of automotive suspension systems were valued at USD 42.3 billion in 2020, with demand projected to reach USD 51.1 billion by 2025. Between 2025 and 2035, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1%, ultimately reaching a valuation of USD 76.4 billion by the end of 2035.

An automotive suspension system consists of interconnected components designed to support the vehicle's weight, absorb road shocks, and enhance handling. Comprising springs, shock absorbers, and linkages, it plays a critical role in maintaining stability, ride comfort, and optimal tire contact with the road surface for safe driving.

By mitigating road shocks, the suspension system enhances vehicle stability, passenger comfort, and safety while minimizing potential damage. It ensures proper tire-ground contact, which improves handling, steering responsiveness, and braking efficiency. Additionally, it aids in evenly distributing the vehicle's weight across its underside, reducing excessive tire wear. Various suspension system designs, including spring-based, air, and hydraulic models, collectively contribute to enhancing ride quality, performance, and adaptability to different road conditions.

The suspension system of an automobile is made up of springs, shock absorbers, struts, control arms, and ball joints that connect the vehicle to the wheel and allow relative motion between the two. The geometry and method used to design suspension are determined by the camber of the wheel, the castor of the hub, the toe of the vehicle, and the kingpin inclination of the control arms.

Suspensions help to keep the vehicle's tires in touch with the road during the trip, reducing shocks and protecting the vehicle and its cargo from damage or wear. Furthermore, it isolates the car from high-frequency vibrations caused by tire excitation.





A comfortable ride promotes comfort for passengers, prevents cargo damage, and decreases driver fatigue on extended voyages. Suspension is crucial for ride quality and automobile handling control, since cars with firm suspension may result in better control of body motions and faster reflexes. Ambulances, in particular, require improved vehicle suspension to minimize further damage to already unwell passengers. Such factors have increased the desire for greater driving comfort, which has benefited the worldwide automotive suspension systems market's development.

How is the increasing demand for electric and autonomous vehicles influencing the suspension system industry?

The rising demand for electric and autonomous vehicles is significantly shaping the automotive suspension system industry by driving innovation in design, materials, and functionality. Since electric vehicles (EVs) are typically heavier due to their battery packs, suspension systems must be optimized to handle the additional weight while maintaining ride comfort and energy efficiency. This has led to the increased use of lightweight materials such as aluminum and advanced composites to reduce overall vehicle weight without compromising durability.

Additionally, autonomous vehicles require highly responsive and adaptive suspension systems to enhance ride stability and passenger comfort, as these vehicles rely on precise handling and minimal vibrations for optimal sensor performance. Technologies such as active and adaptive suspension, which adjust in real time to road conditions, are becoming more prevalent in EVs and self-driving cars. Furthermore, with the growing focus on sustainability, manufacturers are exploring eco-friendly suspension components that contribute to improved energy efficiency. As EV and autonomous vehicle adoption continues to rise, the suspension industry is expected to witness further advancements, catering to the evolving demands of next-generation mobility solutions.

“The automotive suspension system market is poised for steady growth in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for advanced vehicle performance and comfort. As new technologies emerge, particularly in electric and autonomous vehicles, the need for more efficient and adaptable suspension systems will continue to rise. This long-term growth trajectory highlights the industry's potential to enhance vehicle handling, safety, and overall driving experience, ensuring that innovations in suspension technology remain at the forefront of automotive development.”- says Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

How is active suspension technology revolutionizing vehicle performance and ride quality?

Active suspension technology is transforming vehicle performance and ride quality by dynamically adjusting suspension settings in real-time to optimize comfort, stability, and handling. Unlike traditional passive suspension systems, which rely solely on springs and dampers to absorb shocks, active suspension systems use sensors, electronic control units (ECU), and actuators to continuously monitor road conditions and vehicle dynamics. This enables instant adjustments to counteract body roll, pitch, and vibrations, providing a smoother and more controlled ride. Advanced systems, such as adaptive air suspension and electromagnetic suspension, enhance responsiveness by stiffening or softening the suspension based on driving conditions, improving both comfort and cornering stability. Additionally, active suspension minimizes the impact of rough terrain, enhances traction, and ensures consistent tire contact with the road, leading to better braking efficiency and overall driving safety. As automotive technology advances, active suspension is increasingly integrated into luxury, performance, and electric vehicles, revolutionizing the driving experience with unparalleled ride quality and handling precision.

Which are Some Prominent Drivers Spearheading Automotive Suspension Systems Market Growth?

The global market for SUVs has also increased in recent years. Due to the cheap cost, small size, modern designs, and superior agility, the SUV & sub-compact SUV industry has seen significant expansion in nations such as the USA, China, India, and Mexico. This has resulted in an increase in the use of multilink suspensions. The lower cost of multilink suspension and the simplicity of modification has expanded the use of multilink suspension in mid- to high-segment vehicles.

Multilink suspension is often seen in SUVs such as the Mahindra Scorpio, Volkswagen Tiguan, and Kia Sport. During the projection period, the global automotive suspension systems market is predicted to increase at a pace of 4.36%. SUVs often have independent suspension at both the front and back wheels. As a result, the need for independent suspension systems is growing. The leaf spring suspension, a dependent suspension, was once employed in all medium and heavy-duty vehicles and buses.

Currently, leaf springs are being phased out in favor of air suspension, which delivers optimum comfort and elegance to passengers. As a result, the growing demand for comfort and luxury is driving up demand for automotive suspension systems throughout the world.

What are the Challenges Faced by the Automotive Suspension Systems Industry?

The standardization of automotive suspension systems based on vehicle type will allow Tier 1 and component manufacturers to make suspension systems in large quantities because there will be distinct suspension types for each model, which is predicted to lower total manufacturing costs. While establishing supply contracts, OEMs and suspension providers can develop uniformity for independent suspension in terms of critical criteria. This might be beneficial to both OEMs and suspension vendors.

As a result of the absence of uniformity, producers must monitor changes in tastes between nations in order to remain competitive in the market. Manufacturers must adjust their investments in response to changes in preference or the installation of new regulations, making the market unpredictable for them.

This, in turn, has a direct influence on component suppliers, who rely on demand from tier-1 suppliers. As a result, the absence of standardization makes it difficult for automotive suspension system manufacturers to adapt to various architectural specifications based on vehicle type. This is projected to slow the growth of the automotive suspension industry in the coming years.

Rising Demand for Electric and Autonomous Vehicles – The shift toward EVs and self-driving cars is driving the adoption of lightweight, adaptive, and energy-efficient suspension systems to enhance performance and battery efficiency.

Growth in Active and Semi-Active Suspension Systems – Increasing consumer preference for smoother rides and better handling has led to a surge in demand for electronically controlled suspension systems that adjust dynamically to road conditions.

Increased Adoption of Lightweight Materials – Automakers are incorporating aluminum and composite materials in suspension components to reduce vehicle weight, improve fuel efficiency, and meet stringent emission regulations.

Expansion in Emerging Markets – Rapid urbanization and growing automotive production in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are fueling market growth, with rising sales of passenger and commercial vehicles boosting suspension system demand. Aftermarket Growth & Customization Trends – The aftermarket sector is witnessing increased sales of performance suspension upgrades, including air suspension kits and sport-tuned shock absorbers, catering to enthusiasts and fleet operators.



Why is Asia-Pacific emerging as an Opportunistic Automotive Suspension Systems Market?

The area is the largest manufacturer of automotive suspension systems, and this position is projected to be maintained in the next years. It is the world's leading manufacturer of fuel-efficient automobiles. However, as the demand for luxury vehicles grows, OEMs have begun to invest in and develop innovative automotive technology. Despite the fact that Japan and South Korea are technological leaders, India and China produce the most vehicles in the Asia Pacific.

Due to changing customer tastes, rising per capita income of the middle-class population, and cost benefits for OEMs, Asia Pacific has emerged as a center for automobile production in recent years. Consumers in the region choose small and low-cost vehicles. Because of the simple availability of labor, safety standards, and government incentives for FDIs, the area has seen faster expansion than the developed markets of Europe and North America.

In 2020, China, the world's largest automobile market, will continue to be the primary driver of regional sales in Asia Pacific. Given the country's vehicle penetration rates and its quickly developing replacement market, China's basic demand for new automobiles remains high.

How is Europe Contributing to Growth of the Automotive Suspension Systems Market?

According to Future Market Insights, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom led European sales.

Germany and the United Kingdom have all seen rapid expansion in the automobile sector during the previous decade. Initially, the global automobile sector concentrated on an industrialized nation such as Germany.





