Festivals Show How Unity Is Woven Into Diversity Of India, Says PM Modi In 'Mann Ki Baat'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasised how the multiple festivals celebrated across India reflect the nation's deep-rooted diversity.

Addressing the 120th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, he extended heartfelt wishes to the citizens on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri and various other festivals, including Eid.

During the broadcast, PM Modi shared messages he received from people across the country, who sent their best wishes for Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Vishu, and the Hindu New Year.

Highlighting the significance of these festivities, he said, "Today and in the next few days, the New Year is starting in different states of our country, and all these messages are about the wishes for the New Year and various festivals. Hence, people have sent me best wishes in different languages."

Explaining the regional significance of the festivals, the Prime Minister noted, "Today, Ugadi is being celebrated with great pomp in Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. Today itself Gudi Padwa is being celebrated in Maharashtra. In different states of our diverse country, Rongali Bihu in Assam, Poila Baisakh in Bengal, and Navreh in Kashmir will be celebrated."

He further mentioned the upcoming festive season, stating, "Between April 13-15, there will be grand celebrations of festivals in different parts of the country. There is an atmosphere of excitement about this too, and the festival of Eid is also coming. This whole month is filled with festivals. I extend my greetings to the people of the country on these festivals."

Stressing India's cultural unity despite its vast diversity, PM Modi remarked, "These festivals of ours may be in different regions, but they show how unity is woven into the diversity of India. We have to continue strengthening this feeling of unity."