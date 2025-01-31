Startup Lithuania Announces Fourth Batch Of Accelerator Program Powered By Plug And Play

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup Lithuania has announced the open call for the fourth batch of the Startup Lithuania Accelerator powered by Plug and Play. Applications are available on the program's website for early-stage, tech-focused startups from Lithuania and beyond interested in establishing operations in the country.

The Startup Lithuania Accelerator powered by Plug and Play consists of five accelerator batches over three years, which includes participation in the Global Overseas Acceleration & program (GOAL) in Silicon Valley for the top startups of each batch. This initiative is designed to provide startups with immediate access to a global network and international opportunities.

"We're proud to have introduced this program to Lithuania, and we're already in the process of investing in some of the startups, cementing Plug and Play's future in the country," said Povilas Žinys, Director of Plug and Play Lithuania. "Our program in Lithuania equips founders with invaluable guidance from international mentors, while the GOAL program delivers a firsthand Silicon Valley experience, establishing an outstanding launchpad for scaling globally from Lithuania."

The program offers a range of benefits to participating startups. These include mentorship from industry experts, pitch polishing workshops, office hours with the Plug and Play team, and an Expo Day, where startups can present their innovative products or services to diverse potential investors and corporations from international markets.

In 2024, 24 startups were accelerated through the Startup Lithuania Accelerator powered by Plug and Play, representing 64 founders from 15 countries. These startups established their businesses in the country, contributing to job creation and securing funding to support their growth. The program facilitated startup-corporate collaborations, ranging from enterprise introductions to innovative pilot programs, creating opportunities for global innovation and partnership.

Following the open call for applications, the selection process will formally begin. Plug and Play's team will evaluate submissions and shortlist the most promising startups to present to the Investment Committee for final approval. Startups selected for the program will be invited to establish their businesses in Lithuania before the launch event on May 15, 2025, in Vilnius. All applicants will be informed of the selection results, with successful candidates receiving detailed onboarding instructions and support for incorporation under Lithuanian regulations.

Lithuania, the fastest-growing economy in the Baltic region, is emerging as a hub of innovation driving economic growth in Europe, according to the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania . While the ecosystem may be smaller in scale, Lithuanian founders are distinguished by their ambition and commitment to international expansion. The country's government actively supports startups, and its streamlined processes for setting up businesses make Lithuania an attractive destination for founders worldwide looking to establish and scale their ventures.

Plug and Play offers participants valuable resources, dedicated support, and a gateway to global opportunities by connecting them to leading startup ecosystems, including Silicon Valley. The best participants in every batch are invited to the Global Overseas Acceleration & Learning program at the Plug and Play headquarters in Silicon Valley.

An online information session will be held on February 11 to address any questions from potential participants. Details about the session will be available on the Plug and Play events page: .

For more information about the program, and to apply, please visit .

About Startup Lithuania:

Startup Lithuania, the national startup ecosystem facilitator, is powered by Innovation Agency Lithuania, a non-profit agency under the Ministry of Economy and Innovation of the Republic of Lithuania, established to promote entrepreneurship, support business development, and foster export.

Startup Lithuania collects data about Lithuanian startups, consults startup founders, administrates online pre-acceleration program Startup Guide and Startup Visa Lithuania, and organizes different events and workshops.

For more information visit

About Plug and Play:

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 60+ locations across 5 continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit .

Press Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Plug and Play

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED