Cruzeiro Roars Back: Gabigol’S Hat-Trick Ignites Victory In Post-Diniz Era

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a resounding display of offensive prowess, Cruzeiro marked their first match without Fernando Diniz at the helm with a commanding 4-1 victory over Itabirito.



The match, held at Arena Independência in Belo Horizonte, showcased Cruzeiro's resilience and attacking flair in the fourth round of the Campeonato Mineiro. Gabigol, Cruzeiro 's marquee signing, finally broke his scoring drought with a spectacular hat-trick.



The striker, playing only his second official game for the club, demonstrated why he was such a prized acquisition. Marquinhos, another new face in the squad, also opened his account for the Belo Horizonte outfit.



Under the guidance of interim coach Wesley Carvalho, Cruzeiro rebounded from recent setbacks to claim the top spot in Group C with seven points. In contrast, Itabirito remains rooted to the bottom of Group B, still searching for their first win in the state championship.



The scoring frenzy began in the 13th minute when Gabigol converted a penalty rebound. He doubled his tally at the 30-minute mark, capitalizing on a defensive error. Marquinhos added a third just three minutes later, heading home a cross from Matheus Pereira.



[arve url="" loop="true" autoplay="true" /]

Gabigol's Hat-Trick and Cruzeiro's Dominance

Gabigol completed his hat-trick with a confident penalty kick deep into first-half stoppage time. The VAR-awarded spot-kick stemmed from a handball in the Itabirito box, putting Cruzeiro firmly in control at 4-0 before the break.



Itabirito showed signs of life early in the second half. Luan, a substitute for the experienced Jô, converted a penalty just 32 seconds after the restart. However, this proved to be merely a consolation as Cruzeiro's lead remained unassailable.



This emphatic win serves as a statement of intent from Cruzeiro. It demonstrates their ability to overcome managerial changes and showcases the potential of their new signings.



As they prepare to face Uberlândia in their next fixture, Cruzeiro's fans have reason for optimism. They remain hopeful in their pursuit of Campeonato Mineiro glory.

MENAFN31012025007421016031ID1109152160