Global Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market Set For 3.9% Growth, Reaching $0.25 Billion By 2029

Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Global Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive chassis dynamometer market has seen consistent growth in recent years. It is expected to grow from $0.21 billion in 2024 to $0.21 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as increased urbanization and city congestion, growing consumer awareness, higher disposable income, and strong economic growth in emerging markets.

How Big Is the Global Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive chassis dynamometer market is expected to experience steady growth in the coming years, reaching $0.25 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The growth during the forecast period is driven by factors such as rising population density, the increasing use of automation and digitalization in rolling stock, the integration of sustainable energy, and enhanced connectivity and IoT integration. Key trends in the forecast period include all-wheel drive (AWD) dynamometer testing, integration with vehicle dynamics control systems, electric and hybrid powertrain testing, portable and modular dynamometer designs, and a greater focus on emissions testing.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market?

The growing production of automobiles is expected to fuel the automotive chassis dynamometer market during the forecast period. Automotive chassis dynamometers are used in vehicles to measure torque and assess various suspension issues, environmental performance, emission performance, and overall vehicle performance. As automobile manufacturing increases, the demand for this testing equipment is anticipated to rise.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market Share?

Major companies operating in the automotive chassis dynamometer market include Mustang Dynamometer, Ono Sokki Co. Ltd., Sierra Instruments Inc., Rototest Ab, Saj Test Plant Pvt Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market Size ?

Mobile and portable chassis dynamometers are becoming an important trend in the automotive chassis dynamometer market. These portable dynamometers enable users to conduct environmental testing under real-world conditions and offer a cost-effective alternative to more complex in-house testing facilities.

How Is the Global Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market Segmented?

The automotive chassis dynamometer market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Single Roller, Multi Roller

2) By Drive Type: All Wheel Drive Dyno, Two Wheel Drive Dyno

3) By Application: Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle, Racing Vehicle

Subsegments:

1) By Single Roller: Direct Drive Single Roller, Indirect Drive Single Roller

2) By Multi Roller: Two Roller, Four Roller, Six Roller

The Leading Region in the Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market is:

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive chassis dynamometer market in 2024. The regions covered in the automotive chassis dynamometer market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

What Is the Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market?

The automotive chassis dynamometer is a device designed to measure and record mechanical parameters like force, power, speed, and torque at a vehicle's drive wheels. It consists of a pair of rollers, a braking absorption system, and software to calculate drive input and power output, including torque and power at the wheels.

