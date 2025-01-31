عربي


AKVA Group ASA: Invitation – Presentation Of The Q4 2024 Financial Results


1/31/2025 2:45:40 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q4 2024 financial results, which will take place as follows:

Time: Friday February 14th, 2025, at 10:00 CET.
Place: Hotel Continental in Oslo, Stortingsgaten 24/26.
In addition to the physical presentation in Oslo, the event will be live streamed:

The presentation will be held in English and registration for the physical presentation can be submitted to ...

Dated: 31 January 2025
AKVA group ASA

Web:

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20
E-mail: ...


Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail: ...


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


