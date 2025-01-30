Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) Convertible Loan Financing Update

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce that its convertible loan financing arrangements announced on 24 December 2024 have been finalised.

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Convertible Loan Financing arrangements finalised, with additional commitments for loan funding of $1.7M accepted under loan facility arrangements bring total raised to $6.8M

- Up to a further $1.0M of working capital funding to be made available by major shareholder, subject to shareholder approval

- Proceeds are intended to be applied towards completion of plant, infrastructure, underground mine development, sustaining costs and working capital.

Additional firm commitments of $1.7M in commitments have been accepted from institutional / sophisticated investors (on the same terms as the initial tranche of $5.1M), with Shares to be issued upon conversion of loan principal amounts under Listing Rule 7.1.

A further $1.0M of working capital funding on equivalent terms is also being made available by the Company's largest shareholder, Gleneden Nominees, subject to shareholder approval at a General Meeting expected to be held during March 2025.

Vertex's Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson commented: "It is very pleasing to have such overwhelming support by our shareholders in providing the funding to take us through to gold production. We are now fully focussed on processing the gold stockpiles and readying the Reward underground mine for mining."

Roger Jackson Executive Chairman ... Tully Richards Technical Director ...