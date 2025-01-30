Anywhere To Release Full Year 2024 Financial Results And Host Webcast On February 13, 2025
MADISON, N.J., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS ), a global leader in residential real estate services, will release its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024, on Thursday, February 13, 2025. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results and provide a business update that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.
To access the live webcast of the conference call or to view a replay, visit the company's investor relations website at .
The conference call can also be accessed by registering online at the Event Registration Page , at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID. Registration can be completed in advance of the conference call.
About Anywhere Real Estate Inc.
Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS ) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. A leader of integrated residential real estate services, Anywhere includes franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses, as well as mortgage and title insurance underwriter minority owned joint ventures. The diverse Anywhere brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate , CENTURY 21® , Coldwell Banker® , Coldwell Banker Commercial® , Corcoran® , ERA® , and Sotheby's International Realty® . Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Anywhere fuels the productivity of its approximately 182,100 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 131,600 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for 13 consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Anywhere has also been designated a Great Place to Work seven times, honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers for four years, named one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune for two years, and featured by Newsweek as one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies.
|
Investor Contacts:
|
Media Contacts:
|
Alicia Swift
|
Trey Sarten
|
(973) 407-4669
|
(973) 407-2162
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
|
|
|
Gabriella Chiera
|
(973) 407-2612
|
(973) 407-5236
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
