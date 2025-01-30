Mexican Peso Gains Ground Amid GDP Data Release From Mexico And The U.S.

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican peso strengthened slightly against the US dollar on Thursday morning. This modest appreciation comes as the greenback retreats, following the release of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data from both Mexico and the United States.



The peso's movement reflects the complex interplay of economic forces shaping the currency markets. In the spot market, the stands at 20.5037 pesos per dollar.



This represents a gain of 3.33 cents or 0.16 percent for the peso compared to Wednesday's official close of 20.5370, as reported by the of Mexico (Banxico ). The dollar's price fluctuated within a range, reaching a high of 20.5465 and a low of 20.4425 units.



The Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, fell by 0.20% to 107.73 units. This decline in the dollar's strength occurred alongside a drop in Treasury yields.



The US GDP growth for the fourth quarter of 2024 fell short of expectations. Initial estimates show an increase of 2.3%. Mexico's economic landscape painted a more challenging picture.



Mexico's Economic Slowdown

The country's GDP experienced a quarterly decline of 0.6%, marking its first contraction in over three years. This downturn surpassed analysts' projections of a 0.2% decrease.



Banco Base, a financial institution, commented on the data, stating, "The GDP figures place the country on the brink of a recession; further deceleration is expected". Vector Análisis, a market analysis firm, provided insight into the peso -dollar pair's movements.



They noted that the exchange rate has moderated, with support levels around 20.45-20.40 and potential rebounds capped at 20.65-20.70. The firm suggested that current indicators point to continued fluctuation within this range.



The peso's slight appreciation, despite Mexico's disappointing GDP figures, underscores the currency market's complexity. Investors must navigate a landscape shaped by domestic economic performance, global market sentiment, and the relative strength of the US dollar.



As both nations face economic challenges, the peso-dollar exchange rate serves as a key indicator. It reflects market perceptions and overall economic health.

