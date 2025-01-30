What Ails J & K's Govt Schools?

There are many causes for this dismal state of affairs, which I categorize into two groups for simplicity: primary and secondary. However, the causes are so intertwined that it is very difficult to separate them, as they complement each other. The primary causes are mainly the traditional system of education, outdated curriculum, conventional teaching methods, unscientific approaches, lack of proper guidance and counseling for the teacher community, limited exposure of teachers to the outside scientific and technological world, the moral 'bankruptcy' of teachers, improper interest of teachers in the profession, and many more. The secondary causes relate to the administrative mechanisms and workings, which, although indirectly related to academics, play a crucial role in policy making and strategizing other related matters.

Possible Remedies

The remedy lies in one simple and handy mantra which we are all probably aware of:“Mission with Vision.” So, what is this“Mission with Vision” mantra? Simply put, it means having a collective and collaborative mission with a holistic and pragmatic vision. I personally believe that we rarely see any collective mission in this educational scenario, despite the reality that many documents highlight the mission of every system in bold letters, and the education system is no exception. Everywhere we come across newsletters, brochures, posters, hoardings, and signboards of the education system that claim great things for its aims, objectives, wishes, and aspirations. Unfortunately, these are just mere lip service and lack practical applicability when considering the ground realities. The vision seems to be blurred and weak, as the results at the grassroots level paint a very dismal picture. If the“Mission with Vision” slogan had been implemented practically and with great care and pure intention, things would have been totally different, and the education system would have progressed by leaps and bounds, flourishing decades ago.

If I'm not wrong, we all know for sure that at our individual levels, we are not honestly performing the duties assigned to us. From a teacher to a Zonal Education Officer, to a Chief Education Officer, to the Director, to the Secretary of Education, in one way or another, we are not performing what we are paid to do and what we are supposed to discharge at our respective levels. If they all, consistently and honestly, with pure intention, introspection, dedication, and determination, perform their duties, we will definitely see the“sun of education and knowledge” rising with full beauty and bloom in the near future.

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer.

