The Inner Circle Acknowledges Willette Murphy Klausner As A Top Pinnacle Professional

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ms. Klausner, a visionary leader in theater and film, has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. With over four decades of remarkable career achievements, she has significantly shaped the world of arts and entertainment. Based in Los Angeles, California, WMK Productions, has spearheaded a number of groundbreaking productions, captivating audiences worldwide.

Ms. Klausner put herself through UCLA working as a secretary to J. Fred Weston, chairman of the Business and Finance department. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics, simultaneously making history as the first Black and first female senior class president-a testament to her exceptional leadership and unwavering determination.

During her time at UCLA, Ms. Klausner broke barriers as the first Black model to grace the pages of an American fashion magazine (Mademoiselle college issue). Her unique journey continued after graduation as she ventured into the corporate realm, shattering barriers as the first Black female merchandising executive at Bloomingdale's, New York.

Following a brief stint in Copenhagen as a fashion model for the renowned Danish fashion designer Jean Voigt, Ms. Klausner returned to Los Angeles. She briefly worked as a statistical analyst at Carnation Company before embarking on her extensive career in advertising/marketing research with Audience Studies, Inc. (ASI). She started as a research project director and finished as Vice President of West Coast Operations. At ASI, she collaborated with numerous national advertisers, including General Motors, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, and Johnson & Johnson.

Subsequently, Ms. Klausner made history as the first female Vice President, Marketing and Marketing Research for MCA Universal Studios and the first female corporate vice president. She participated in successful marketing campaigns for several blockbuster films, including Jaws, Animal House, The Wiz, The Deer Hunter, The Jerk, and The Blues Brothers.

Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Klausner has received accolades and recognition for her exceptional achievements and contributions. In 2022, she was honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from The Drama League, acknowledging her enduring impact on the theater world. Her distinguished production portfolio includes award-winning and critically acclaimed titles such as "Hadestown," "MJ the Musical," "The Wiz," "Purlie Victorious," "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations," "Three Mo' Tenors," "Cabaret – the Revival," "Devil Wears Prada," "Stereophonic" and numerous other groundbreaking productions. Currently, she is engaged in the development of a new staged concert and several new musicals.

Klausner is a board member of the Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts (CAAPA) and has served on the Boards of Directors of the American Cinema Foundation, Los Angeles Music Center, and the Women in Film Foundation. She is a member of the League of Professional Theatre Women and the International Women's Forum-The Trusteeship.

Ms. Klausner's unwavering commitment to her craft serves as a wellspring of inspiration to countless individuals aspiring to succeed in the entertainment industry. Her life philosophy, rooted in the value of hard work instilled by her parents, has propelled her to the pinnacle of success.

The Wall Street Journal has spotlighted Ms. Klausner's remarkable journey and pioneering achievements, further solidifying her status as a trailblazing luminary in the entertainment industry.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Ms. Klausner holds deep appreciation for her parents. Raised in Santa Barbara, her father, an acclaimed caterer, and her mother his valued partner, instilled in her and her sisters a love of food and belief in the rewards of hard work. One sister, Harriet Murphy Parks, founded the popular Harriet's Cheesecakes, featured on the Food Network; another, Margaret Ann Murphy, had a distinguished international career as a Foreign Service & Consular Officer in the US Department of State, while the third, Kathleen Murphy Jordan, rose to Vice President of G2 Secure Staff an airport security firm.

Since 1969, Ms. Klausner has been married to noted attorney and co-founder of Reason Magazine and the Reason Foundation Manuel Klausner. Together they have forged a legacy of accomplishment and embarked on a lifetime of adventures. Along with Julia Child, Robert Mondavi, and Kim and Michael McCarty and others, the Klausners are co-founding members of the American Institute of Wine and Food. Renowned as "super foodies" and "gastronauts," the couple has traveled to more than 50 countries in pursuit of their passion for excellent food and wine and have invested in over 40 restaurants.

