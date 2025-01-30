(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Real Talk Show" with Jerzey Julz Presents: Jayrah Gibson and Capri Everitt

“Real Talk Show” with Jerzey Julz Presents: Jayrah Gibson (“Pray for LA”) & Capri Everitt (“Spiders”)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready for a dynamic episode of The Real Talk Show with Jerzey Julz as he interviews two of today's most electrifying talents: multi-platinum artist, songwriter, and producer Jayrah Gibson and rising pop star Capri Everitt . This exclusive conversation delves into their incredible journeys, creative inspirations, and the impact of their latest projects, including Jayrah's groundbreaking achievements in global music and Capri's buzzworthy single,“Spiders.”Jayrah Gibson: A Multi-Platinum Force in MusicHailing from Long Beach, California, Jayrah Gibson has been immersed in music since birth, thanks to his mother, Motown legend Kitra Williams. A true pioneer, Jayrah's career spans multiple genres, from R&B and Pop to Hip-Hop, with a sound that continues to push creative boundaries.Having written and produced hits for international superstars like EXO, Jungkook of BTS, and Wizkid, Jayrah has amassed over 1 billion streams worldwide, cementing his status as a trailblazer in both the American and global music scenes. His unique ability to bridge cultures through music has reshaped perceptions of K-Pop and R&B alike, with hits like EXO's“Growl,”“Love Me Right,” and Jungkook's“My Time.”Beyond his success as a songwriter and producer, Jayrah's captivating stage presence and innovative artistry as both“Jayrah Gibson” and“Rah” have made him a standout performer. Guided by faith, humility, and determination, Jayrah's relentless pursuit of sonic excellence is an inspiring testament to his artistry.Capri Everitt: The Pop Prodigy Making WavesJoining Jayrah is Capri Everitt, the rising pop sensation whose latest single,“Spiders,” is captivating audiences worldwide. Recently signed to Big Mac Entertainment, Capri is proving to be a force to be reckoned with.“Spiders” showcases Capri's fearless artistry, blending edgy production with infectious pop hooks. The track's relatable themes of overcoming fears and navigating life's complexities have resonated deeply with fans and industry insiders alike, earning it critical acclaim as one of the year's hottest tracks.With millions of social media followers, Capri's influence extends beyond music-her bold style and magnetic stage presence are making her a cultural icon for a new generation.Tune In to "The Real Talk Show" with Jerzey JulzJerzey Julz continues to bring audiences the hottest conversations with some of the biggest names in the industry. This episode featuring Jayrah Gibson and Capri Everitt promises an inside look at the journeys of two artists redefining the music landscape. From Jayrah's multi-platinum achievements to Capri's meteoric rise, this interview will inspire and excite fans across the globe.Catch the episode on The Real Talk Show's official platforms. Don't miss this opportunity to hear from two of music's brightest stars as they share their stories, creative processes, and what's next in their remarkable careers.About "The Real Talk Show" with Jerzey JulzThe Real Talk Show with Jerzey Julz is a premier interview series that showcases the voices shaping the future of entertainment. Known for its candid conversations and exclusive insights, The Real Talk Show connects audiences with the people behind the headlines, offering a fresh perspective on today's cultural and creative landscape.Follow Jayrah GibsonInstagram: @JayrahGibsonFollow Capri EverittInstagram: @CapriEverittFollow The Real Talk Show with Jerzey JulzInstagram: @RealTalkJerzeyJulz

