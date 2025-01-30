UN Warns Of Israeli Army Remnants Dangers In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A UN official warned that the threat of explosive remnants of the Israeli and their impact on the lives of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid will continue, even after the ceasefire begins.

Chief of the UN Mine Action Programme (UNMAS) in the occupied Palestinian territories Luke Irving explained at a press briefing held in New York Wednesday night that the department had encountered various types of munitions over the past 14 months, including aerial bombs, rockets, and projectiles, adding that these munitions had caused the martyrdom and injury of civilians, and had obstructed humanitarian operations. He pointed out that initial reports documented 92 victims since October 2023.

A joint UN report issued a warning about the health and environmental risks resulting from the rubble resulting from the war in Gaza, explaining that its quantity exceeds all previous wars since 2008.

The report indicated that the rubble poses a major challenge due to its geographical spread, the expected levels of contamination by explosive ordnance, in addition to the risks of asbestos, especially in refugee camps.

