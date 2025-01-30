Alex Hussain Hired As The California Statewide Apprenticeship Hub Director

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alex Hussain will oversee the implementation of the Apprenticeship Building America (ABA) grant program to create more pathways to quality careers in California

- Alex HussainSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alex Hussain has been hired as the California Statewide Apprenticeship Hub Director, and will be responsible for the strategic development of a statewide apprenticeship hub system to expand public and private sector apprenticeship programs across California. His role includes guiding the implementation of NextGen Policy's recent $6 million Apprenticeship Building America (ABA) grant from the US Department of Labor to help California-based organizations build public sector apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs to meet the critical needs California's underserved, rural, and low income communities face by partnering with organizations statewide to create more pathways to quality careers through apprenticeship.The ABA grant program is focused on supporting initiatives that expand and modernize registered apprenticeship programs, to provide pathways to quality careers while addressing the hiring needs that many public sector organizations are facing. As the California Statewide Apprenticeship Hub Director, Hussain is tasked with supporting the creation of a system that will bring together a broad array of apprenticeship stakeholders including employers, educators, nonprofits, government, labor groups, and industry organizations. The statewide apprenticeship hub system will support the growth of apprenticeships in new and nontraditional industries across sectors and expand the depth of apprenticeship opportunities throughout the state, creating new, innovative and accessible pathways to quality public sector careers for communities across California.This ABA grant award expands the partnership between NextGen Policy; The Clover Agency, a leading grant and project management consultancy; and the Institute for Local Government (ILG), a mission-driven non-profit organization providing education, training and capacity-building services to cities, counties and special districts. The Clover Agency is responsible for overall project and grant management, structuring the California Statewide Apprenticeship Hub, and monitoring deliverables and outcomes. Simultaneously, this ABA grant will allow ILG to expand its services as an apprenticeship intermediary to support the development of non-traditional apprenticeships for cities, counties and special districts."Throughout my career, I've been passionate about creating pathways for people who have limited access to opportunities and equipping them to meet the talent needs that so many organizations face. NextGen Policy's commitment to expanding workforce development training and access aligns with my personal and professional values and goals, and I'm eager to contribute to the meaningful work they're doing,” said Hussain.“Together, we have a unique opportunity to make a significant impact on the apprenticeship ecosystem across California, ensuring that more programs can meet the needs of both employers and aspiring professionals in this rapidly changing job market."“Alex brings a wealth of knowledge and insightful expertise and a passion to this work,” said Dr. Ken Spence, Senior Policy Advisor at NextGen Policy.“Alex's proven track record at establishing, growing and optimizing apprenticeship programs and ecosystems is critical for us. His contributions will bolster our efforts around creating programs and mechanisms that lead to professional and financial stability for underserved, rural, and low income communities.”Previously, Hussain was the Director of the Southern California Apprenticeship Network. He led an innovative network of businesses, educators, training programs, nonprofits, government agencies, workforce boards, labor groups, and facilitated cross-sector partnerships to grow apprenticeship programs. Prior to that, Hussain served as a Workforce Development Consultant at the Institute for American Apprenticeships, where he was responsible for supporting companies across the US in developing apprenticeship programs in various industries and other forms of job training programs.About NextGen PolicyThe mission of NextGen Policy is to fight for progressive policy change to address environmental, social, racial, gender, and economic inequities in California through justice-centered legislative advocacy, grassroots partnerships, and democratic civic engagement.

Tyler Bushnell

NextGen Policy

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.