Bitsgap Launches Innovative LOOP Bot To Transform Crypto Trading

Tallinn, Estonia, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitsgap , a leading provider of innovative automated trading solutions, has unveiled its latest innovation, the LOOP Bot , designed to revolutionize the way traders manage and grow their investments. This cutting-edge trading bot introduces a unique mechanism that reinvests back into the market, boosting growth and enhancing profitability.







The LOOP Bot stands out in the crowded market of trading bots with its distinctive order-placement system. Unlike traditional GRID bots, the LOOP bot strategically leaves gaps in its order structure, enabling traders to capitalize on more lucrative market opportunities. These gaps are key to its efficiency, allowing profits to be immediately reinvested, creating a snowball effect that amplifies returns over time. This advanced functionality is tailored for traders aiming for long-term portfolio growth.

“We developed the LOOP Bot to empower our clients with a smarter way to reinvest their profits and optimize their trading strategies. It's a perfect solution for those who want to maximize their returns,” says Sergey Gustun , Tech Product Owner of Bitsgap.

Key Features and Benefits of LOOP Bot:

: Automatically channels earned profits back into the market to grow investments.: Leverages strategic gaps in order grids for higher earning potential.: Ideal for assets like SOL, BTC, and ETH, allowing users to maintain exposure to preferred assets for extended periods.: Designed for traders who monitor cycles and range-bound markets.: Mimics the proven mechanisms of Bitsgap's BTD bot to lock in profits efficiently.

LOOP Bot seamlessly integrates with 15+ exchanges currently available on the Bitsgap platform, ensuring seamless integration and accessibility for traders worldwide. Supporting spot trading exclusively, LOOP Bot empowers users to optimize their portfolios within their preferred exchanges.

Designed with long-term investors in mind, LOOP Bot is perfect for traders who want to capitalize on assets with predictable range movements. For instance, a user confident in ETH's cyclical behavior can deploy LOOP Bot to trade ETH consistently while maintaining long-term exposure to the asset.

“As the first platform to introduce LOOP Bot, we're expanding the trading strategies available to our users. This innovation underscores our commitment to equipping traders with tools that deliver substantial profits,” says Max Kalmykov , CEO of Bitsgap.

Bitsgap has been at the forefront of algorithmic trading system development, consistently introducing innovative solutions to enhance user experience. As the first platform to introduce AI-driven portfolio management, Bitsgap set a new benchmark for efficiency and control in automated trading. Its trading bots, including the renowned DCA, GRID, BTD, and COMBO, have undergone regular enhancements to provide faster execution and improved risk management. With LOOP Bot, the platform continues its tradition of pioneering tools that cater to diverse trading needs and market conditions.

