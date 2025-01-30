Textile And Apparel Exports From Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, And Turkey Show Mixed Trends In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Textile and Apparel Trade and Production Trends: Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Turkey, December 2024" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report contains statistical data, information and insight into the textile and apparel industries in Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Turkey. The report presents a wealth of information and is essential for anyone who is considering sourcing from, selling to or investing in these countries or their export markets. In particular, the report includes detailed information on domestic production and exports of textiles and clothing by type and destination.

Textile and clothing exports from Egypt fell in 2023, following increases in 2022 and in 2021. The fall reflected, primarily, a decline in exports to the USA. In 2024, however, there was a rise in sales of Egyptian textiles and clothing in the US import market in the first ten months of the year.

In Turkey, textile and clothing exports also fell in 2023, reflecting declines in exports to a number of the country's major markets. Furthermore, in the first half of 2024 there was a decline in sales of Turkish textiles and clothing in the EU market compared with the corresponding period of the previous year and in the first ten months of the year there was a decline in sales of Turkish textiles and clothing in the US market. Notably, textile and clothing production in Turkey declined in 2023 and it was also down in the first half of 2024.

Elsewhere, textile and clothing exports from Morocco rose in 2023, reflecting increases in exports to almost all of the country's major markets-and in 2024 there was a rise in sales of Moroccan textiles and clothing in the US import market in the first ten months of the year. That said, sales of Moroccan textiles and clothing in the EU import market edged down in the first half of 2024, and there was a fall in Moroccan textile and clothing production.

In Tunisia, textile and clothing exports rose in 2023 following increases in 2022 and in 2021 but exports were down during January-August 2024 compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. The rise in 2023 and the fall during January-August 2024 reflected, primarily, trends in Tunisian clothing exports while, geographically, they reflected trends in sales in the EU market. Production by Tunisian textile, clothing and fur manufacturers, meanwhile, was down in 2023 and also during January-June 2024 compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

Key Topics Covered:

EGYPT



Exports

Export markets

Exports from Egypt to the USA

Exports from Egypt to the EU

Exports from Egypt to Turkey Exports from Egypt to other markets

MOROCCO



Exports

Export markets

Exports from Morocco to the EU

Exports from Morocco to the UK

Exports from Morocco to the USA

Exports from Morocco to other markets Production

TUNISIA



Exports

Export markets

Exports from Tunisia to the EU

Exports from Tunisia to the UK

Exports from Tunisia to the USA

Exports from Tunisia to other markets Production

TURKEY



Exports

Export markets

Exports from Turkey to the EU

Exports from Turkey to the USA

Exports from Turkey to the UK

Exports from Turkey to other markets Production

