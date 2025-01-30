CME Group To Launch Micro-Sized Grains And Oilseed Futures On February 24

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced it will launch a suite of micro grain and oilseed futures contracts on February 24, 2025, pending regulatory review. These contracts will be cash-settled and one-tenth the size of the company's Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Soybean Oil and Soybean Meal futures.

"Our benchmark grain and oilseed futures products are the most liquid and highly-utilized markets in global today," said John Ricci, Managing Director and Global Head of Agriculture at CME Group. "These smaller-sized contracts will provide additional flexibility for market participants to manage their agricultural portfolios with greater precision."

"We look forward to the success of CME Group's micro-sized agricultural futures products," said Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers. "CME Group's broad range of micro futures contracts offer a cost-effective and transparent way for our active trader and institutional clients to gain exposure to futures markets. The lower capital requirements of micro futures make it easier for more participants to trade futures alongside the wide range of global products available through Interactive Brokers."

"At Saxo, we are excited to support CME Group's launch of micro agriculture futures, which will be added to the existing suite of micro products on our platform," said Samuel Klein, Product Owner, Futures and Options at Saxo. "These products are key to expanding market opportunities for retail investors, and their smaller contract sizes enable our clients to more effectively diversify their portfolios."

"The launch of CME Group's Micro Agriculture contracts marks an important step toward making agricultural trading more accessible to a broader spectrum of market participants," said Teyu Che Chern, CEO, Phillip Nova. "We are excited to support this and look forward to empowering our clients with more tools to navigate the dynamic agricultural markets."

Micro Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Soybean Oil and Soybean Meal futures will be listed by and subject to the rules of CBOT. For more information and additional contract specs, please visit .

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on , , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

