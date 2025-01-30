Manpowergroup Reports 4Th Quarter 2024 Results



Revenues of $4.4 billion (-5% as reported, -3% constant currency)

Regional trends largely unchanged as Europe and North America experienced a challenging environment while Asia Pacific and Latin America saw good demand

Gross margin of 17.2%. Staffing margins remained solid with slight decrease from mix; permanent recruitment largely stable at lower levels across most major markets

SG&A reductions partially offset gross profit declines during the quarter Strong cash provided by operating activities1 during the quarter with a three-day reduction in Days Sales Outstanding at year end; $34 million of common stock repurchased

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN ) today reported net earnings of $0.47 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to net losses of $1.73 per diluted share in the prior year period. Net earnings in the quarter were $22.5 million compared to net losses of $84.5 million a year earlier. Revenues for the fourth quarter were $4.4 billion, a 5% decrease from the prior year period.

The current year quarter included restructuring costs, pension settlements and net losses from the sale of our Austria business, which will be operated as a franchise going forward, which reduced earnings per share by $0.55 in the fourth quarter. Excluding these charges, earnings per share was $1.02 per diluted share in the quarter representing a decrease of 27% in constant currency.2

Financial results in the quarter were also impacted by the U.S. dollar relative to foreign currencies compared to the prior year period.3 On a constant currency basis, revenues decreased 3% compared to the prior year period.

Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chair & CEO, said, "The operating conditions experienced across our regions came in largely as expected during the quarter with relatively stable activity at lower levels across North America and Europe and good demand elsewhere. We took additional cost actions during the quarter, primarily in some of our most challenged European markets. Looking back at full year 2024, although difficult market conditions weighed heavily on our financial results, we competed well in many markets as a result of our Winning in the Market focus. We also made significant progress advancing our global transformation initiatives during 2024 and look forward to continuing our progress in 2025.

We anticipate diluted earnings per share in the first quarter will be between $0.47 and $0.57, which includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 6 cents and a 36% effective tax rate."

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2024 were $145.1 million, or net earnings of $3.01 per diluted share compared to net earnings of $88.8 million, or net earnings of $1.76 per diluted share in the prior year, respectively. The full year period included restructuring costs, run-off losses related to the Proservia Germany business, pension settlements, and Argentina hyperinflationary related non-cash currency translation losses which reduced earnings per share by $1.54. Excluding the net impact of these charges, earnings per share for the year was $4.55 per diluted share representing a decrease of 21% in constant currency.4 Revenues for the year were $17.9 billion, representing a decrease of 6% compared to the prior year or a decrease of 3% in constant currency. Earnings per share for the year were negatively impacted by 20 cents due to changes in foreign currencies compared to the prior year.

1 Cash provided by operating activities equaled $247 million and, including capital expenditures, Free Cash Flow represented $236 million in the quarter.

2 The prior year period included various adjustments which reduced earnings per share by $3.18 which are also excluded when determining the year over year adjusted trend.

3 The fourth quarter earnings per share guidance estimated a negative 1 cent foreign currency impact and the actual impact was worse at a negative 4 cents.

4 The prior year period included various adjustments which reduced earnings per share by $4.28 which are also excluded when determining the year over year adjusted trend.