J&K Floods: Three Dead, Houses Lost, Schools Closed, NH-44 Shut, Landslides In Ramban - Latest Updates Watch Videos

At least three people have died amid heavy rainfall in Jammu & Kashmir's Ramban district on April 20, according to a PTI report. A cloudburst early on Sunday, triggered flash floods and landslides that swept away houses, vehicles and left citizens stranded in Ramban, it added.

"The situation is bad.. on my return I will submit my report to the chief minister," Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said in Ramban after he visited the affected areas accompanied by NC MLAs Arjun Singh Raju (Ramban) and Sajad Shaheen (Banihal).

Another senior official told PTI that the situation is being monitored and an assessment to provide assistance to citizens will be conducted.“Our priority at the moment is to safeguard lives,” he added.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the loss of lives and said that all possible assistance was being extended to the affected families; while J&K Lieutenant Governor and DyCM Manoj Sinha said district administration, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and rescue teams were“on the job”.

J&K Floods: What Happened?

A cloudburst struck the Seri Bagna village in J&K's Ramban district, killing three people, including two children, identified as Mohammad Saquib (10), his brother Aqib Ahmad (12) and their neighbour Muni Ram (65), as per the report.

A village resident and eye-witness told Mohammad Hafiz told PTI:“I have never seen such a weather condition in my entire life. I was woken up by the deafening sound of the cloudburst at around 4.30 am and within no time heard cries for help.”

Local volunteers were the first responders as boulders, sludge and mudslides covered many areas in the Ramban. Hafiz added,“We managed to pull out the two brothers after a portion of their house collapsed due to the flash floods but both of them were dead.”

Another eye-witness and villager, Asgar Ali, whose house was swept away told PTI,“It was around 5.30 am when the local stream started overflowing after many deafening sounds of cloudbursts.” He praised the police for their prompt action.



The floods have left three people dead, damaged scores of houses, shops and roads, while more than 100 people were rescued, the report added.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been closed due to landslides, ANI reported, with the PTI report adding that“hundred” of vehicles are left stranded on the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country. Landslides occured at nearly a dozen places between Banihal and Nashri and Banihal on the NH-44, according to officials.



Villages in the district have also been cut off as roads were damaged or swept away due to flash floods. Around 40 houses in Dharam Kund village were damaged in the floods, including 10 which were complely destroyed.

Officials also said that police rescued over 100 villagers who were trapped. Locals have taken shelter at the the government school in the area, with rations being provided by the administration, PTI reported. Teams from the Police, SDRF, civil volunteers, Army and other stakeholder departments and agencies, besides volunteers from local NGOs, were actively engaged in rescue and restoration operations across the affected areas, an official said.

J&K Floods: Latest Updates - 3 Dead, Over 100 Rescued | Watch Viral Videos

Besides Ramban, snow clearance is underway by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) 122 RCC in Sonmarg, as the Amarnath trek is underway in Baltal. Bhalessa in Doda district is experiencing heavy rains and fog in the mountains and surrounding villages. And Udhampur is also experiencing heavy rainfall.

J&K Floods: Are Schools, Colleges Closed Today?

An official told PTI that all government and private schools, colleges and technical education institutions be be closed today, on April 21.

State Education Minister Sakina Ittoo also posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), saying:“In light of the continuing severe weather conditions and forecasts, it has been decided that classwork in all schools of the valley shall remain suspended for one day on April 21. This decision has been taken as a precautionary step to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.”

Traffic Advisory: Landslides Affect Movement - Check Details Here

According to a traffic department spokesperson, NH-44 has been shut for traffic due to landslides, mudslides and falling stones at multiple places between Banihal and Nashri. Commuters have been advised to avoid travel until the weather improves and roads are cleared.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Traffic Inspector Javed Kataria said,“The national highway (Jammu-Srinagar NH in Ramban district) is completely blocked (due to landslides). Avoid this highway till the weather improves. Clearance work is ongoing, but it does not seem that the highway will open before evening or tomorrow because it is raining continuously.”

IMD Issues Alert: Warning for 'Severe' Weather in J&K

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for severe weather conditions in J&K for heavy rains, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and gusty winds.

The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar has issued a“yellow” or“watch” alert for most districts in the territory, excluding Jammu, Poonch, Kathua, Mirpur, and Muzzafarabad.

Further, the Regional Meteorological Centre of Himachal Pradesh has predicted light to moderate rainfall across Kullu, Mandi, Kangra districts on April 21, including intense weather conditions, such as hail, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)



Severe weather conditions, including heavy rains and landslides, have led to significant destruction in Jammu and Kashmir.

The closure of NH-44 has disrupted transportation and emergency response efforts. Authorities have issued warnings and precautionary measures to safeguard lives and property in the affected regions.

