On-Demand Logistics Market To Surge To $80.6 Billion By 2031, Growing At 20.8% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Research, titled,“On-demand Logistics Market ," The global on-demand logistics market was valued at $12.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $80.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2022 to 2031.



Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global on-demand logistics market during the forecast period. The increase in the shopping activities followed by the need for the availability of products within a shorter time span has enabled the companies to offer same day on-demand delivery services to local customers, which has supplemented the growth of the market across the region. Moreover, the increased income of the consumers has also increased the demand for availability of products, which has also supplemented the growth of the market across the region.



The growing adoption of multimodal transportation along with the rise in international retailing is the primary factor for the growth of the on-demand logistics market in the retail sector. In addition, the growing disposable income coupled with increasing purchasing power of consumers is expected to drive the demand for retail on-demand logistics services, thereby boosting the market in the retail segment. Moreover, the growing e-commerce industry, increasing usage of smartphones and rapid internet penetration are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market.



The growth of the global on-demand logistics market size is propelling, due to expansion of e-commerce industry globally, and increase in demand for fast delivery of packages. However, poor infrastructure and higher logistics costs is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, development of aerial delivery drones that function smoothly in geographically challenging areas is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis :



The outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in flight cancellations, travel bans, and implementation of quarantine measures, which made massive disruption of the supply chain and logistics activities across the globe. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in workforce changes, and temporary restriction on the movement of goods. Several countries across the globe shut down their borders and limited transportation & travel to contain the coronavirus outbreak. For instance, in 2020, in European Union, trucks formed a 37-mile-long lines on A4 highway after Poland closed its border with Germany in mid-March to stop coronavirus spread.



The pandemic affected almost every dimension of economic activity and individuals globally. As a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak, important supply chains in the logistics and transportation industry were hampered, though differently across air, land, and sea mode of transportation. The supply chain disturbance created by COVID-19 is expected to impact competitiveness, economic growth, and jobs lost in the logistics industry for a while.



In addition, as business to business (B2B) logistics industry suffered and came to a halt, business to customer (B2C) emerged during the pandemic, owing to the growth of the online retail and e-commerce industry. Attributed to the lockdown and social distancing impact, the demand for online retailing has increased compared to offline retailing. For instance, in 2019, online shopping rose by 20% and then by 30% during lockdown. Rise in online sales compelled companies to restructure their warehouse to manage e-commerce logistics.



As per the industry experts, with the increased urbanization, approximately 60% people will be living in cities in the near future and among those, 2.1 billion customers are expected to buy goods online by the year 2021. Also, the 10% eGrocery growth across the globe will result in 20-40% growth in same day delivery methods. Such types of growth in online shopping is expected to create a 75-80% growth in urban last mile and on-demand deliveries by the year 2030. Meanwhile, the rise in on-demand delivery across various cities is expected to boost the number of delivery vehicles by 36% to reach 7.2 million vehicles in 2030 from 5.3 million in 2019.



Moreover, post pandemic, rise in e-commerce sector is expected to continue, thereby will supplement the growth of the market during the forecast timeframe. Furthermore, with the revival in trade owing to fast pace of vaccination across the globe, the on-demand logistics services offer a cost-effective and fast delivery of items, is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.



Key Findings Of The Study :



By service type, the value added services segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.



By application, the healthcare segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.



By end-user, the B2C segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.



By region, North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Key players operating in the global on-demand logistics market include A1-Sameday Delivery Service, Inc., Amazon, Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Dropoff, Inc, DSV A/S, FedEx, Flirty (Skydrop), Jet Delivery, Inc., Power Link Expedite Corporation, Uber Technologies, Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Inc., and XPO Logistics, Inc.



