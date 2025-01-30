Sage Payroll Training (ONLINE EVENT: February 19-20, 2025)
Master the essentials of payroll management with ACUDEMY's Sage Payroll Training, a comprehensive course designed to equip participants with the practical skills needed to manage payroll processes using the industry-leading Sage Payroll software.
Whether you're an HR professional, payroll administrator, or small business owner, this course is your gateway to confidently handling payroll tasks, ensuring compliance with tax regulations, and delivering accuracy in every pay run.
Led by experienced trainers, this training combines step-by-step guidance with hands-on practice, empowering you to make the most of Sage Payroll's capabilities and streamline your payroll operations.
What are the Course Requirements?
There are no prerequisites or entry requirements, as long as you want to get more experience in the field of Payroll, this is the right place for you.
What will the Career path be?
Payroll Administrator, Payroll Manager International Payroll Manager HR Manager CIS specialist
What is provided with the Course?
Course Material Recording of Training Aftercare Course Support
Who Should Attend:
Ideal for those who are new to payroll and require training on the fundamental elements of payroll processing.
Key Topics Covered:
Day 1
Sage Payroll
Navigate confidently in Sage 50 Payroll Check the legislation settings in your software Configure your software to suit your company's requirements
Setup and amend:
Employee Records Payments and Deductions Basic Pension Schemes Users and Access Rights Understand reports in the system that aid in the completion of tasks such as Pay Elements Reports and Company Detail reports Run a basic weekly or monthly payroll Email appropriate payslips to employees Perform and submit RTI routines including: Full Payment Submission (FPS) National Insurance Number Verification (NVR) Employer Payment Summary (EPS) Correct errors during processing using the Rollback and Restore functions Set up new starters and process leavers Complete Period End Routines including producing the P32 Process electronic payments to employees and HMRC directly from Sage Payroll
Day 2: Left for Practice on Sage Payroll Software
