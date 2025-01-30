Electric Operated Double Diaphragm (EODD) Pumps Market Is Projected To Grow At 8.9% CAGR, Reaching US$ 941.1 Million By 2034 | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technological Advancements in Electric Operated Double Diaphragm (EODD) Pumps Drive Sustainability and Cost Effectiveness in Modern Manufacturing

Rockville, MD , Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a research and competitive intelligence provider, The Global Electric Operated Double Diaphragm (EODD) Pumps market is valued at US$ 402.7 million in 2024 and has been forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 8.9% to end up at US$ 941.1 million by 2034.

Currently, the EODD pumps market is at a very rapid growth stage because of increasing demand from various end-user industries, from chemical processing to water management, pharmaceuticals to food and beverage industries, for reliable and efficient fluid handling systems. The development of new materials including PP, PVDF, and SS, would further augment EODD pumps by making them more robust and chemically resistant as well as more applicable to satisfy developing modern modifications for industrial solutions.

The application of EODD pumps is dynamic as it can adequately provide low maintenance and high reliability, and productive industries are positioning themselves towards operational efficiency and reduced downtime. Environmental regulations and sustainability have also supplemented the demands for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly pumping options. Manufacturers thereby undertake innovations that consume less energy, last longer, and require little maintenance. The inevitable increase in automation and smart manufacturing induces a quicker pace in the adoption of the internet of things-enabled EODD pumps as well.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:



Global Electric Operated Double Diaphragm (EODD) Pumps market is projected to grow at 8.9% CAGR and reach US$ 941.1 million by 2034

The market created an opportunity of US$ 108.1 million growing at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2019 to 2023

East Asia is a prominent region is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 203.3 in 2034

North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 227.5 million collectively from 2024 to 2034 PVDF (PolyVinylidene Fluoride) material type are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 99.8 million between 2024 and 2034.

EODD Pumps Gain Popularity for Efficient Wastewater Management and Chemical Processing across Global Industries, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the EODD Pumps Market:

ARO (Ingersoll Rand); GODO Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Graco Inc.; Tapflo Group; Unibloc Hygienic Technologies US LLC; Verder Liquids; IDEX Corporation; Abel GmbH (IDEX Corporation); Cognito (IDEX Corporation); SANDPIPER Pump (IDEX Corporation); Other Prominent Players

Market Development:

The EODD pumps market is experiencing significant growth as industries seek more versatile, cost-effective, and high-performance fluid handling solutions. Leading companies like ARO (Ingersoll Rand), Graco Inc., and SANDPIPER Pump are expanding their product lines to address the rising demand in sectors such as chemical processing, wastewater management, and food & beverage. Manufacturers are focusing on further advanced materials such as PVDF and stainless steel using which pump can show longer life and withstand more aggressive chemicals.

There is also a trend in the market toward modular pump systems that offer more versatility for custom applications. With increasing environmental regulations, there is a growing emphasis on eco-friendly solutions, with EODD pumps designed to minimize environmental impact. This trend is particularly strong in emerging markets, where industrialization drives adoption of sustainable fluid management systems.

EODD Pumps Industry News:

. On March 2024, GODO Pumps launched a next-generation electric diaphragm pump, designed to enhance performance and address common industry challenges. Traditional diaphragm pumps often face pressure suppression when operating at full load without proper regulation, leading to issues like diaphragm rupture, motor overload, and system failures.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Electric Operated Double Diaphragm (EODD) Pumps market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on Material of Construction (PP, PVDF,SS, Aluminum), Fluid Inlet and Outlet Size (1 inch, 2 inch, 3 inch), Flow Rate (Up to 20 LPM, 20-50 LPM, 50-100 LPM, 100-200 LPM, 200-500 LPM), Application (Dewatering and Water Management, Chemical Processing, Sludge and Slurry Handling, High-Viscosity Fluids, Abrasive and Corrosive Fluids, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, Paints Coatings and Adhesives, Automotive, Marine, Agriculture, Electronics Manufacturing), End Use Industry (Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Manufacturing, Energy, Pharmaceutical, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Transportation, Mining & Metallurgy, Construction, Waste Management), and across major seven regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

