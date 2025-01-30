DSF ANNOUNCES THE SEASON’S BIGGEST SAVINGS WITH FINAL SALE OF UP TO 90 PER CENT

(MENAFN- House of Comms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 30 January 2025: The iconic annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) wrapped up its monumental 30th anniversary earlier this month with the city’s greatest, most memorable, and out-of-this-world celebration ever. For shoppers however, the excitement continues with the arrival of the DSF Final Sale from 31 January to 2 February. Those looking to enjoy the season’s biggest bargains can save up to 90 per cent off on 500 big-name brands at 2,000 stores across the city. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the not-to-be-missed shopping weekend saves the best for last with incredible deals and exclusive promotions.



Savvy shoppers should mark their calendars as there’s no better time to refresh wardrobes, upgrade to the latest tech gadgets, and discover exclusive offers from much-loved brands, huge department stores, and luxury labels.



BIG DISCOUNTS ON FASHION

Fashion enthusiasts can explore unmissable deals on coveted brands and refresh their wardrobes with timeless and contemporary styles. Shoppers can indulge in remarkable discounts at renowned department stores including Harvey Nichols, Bloomingdale’s, Galeries Lafayette, Lifestyle, Tchibo, X Pressions Style, THAT, and Al Safeer Center. Plus, big-name brands across the city’s biggest shopping malls brings additional deals and discounts, such as All Saints, GANT, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Calvin Klein, Jacquemus, Karl Lagerfeld, Lacoste, Guess, Tommy Hilfiger, Tory Burch, Zimmermann, Michael Kors, Moschino, Tom Ford, OVS, and many more.



TOP DEALS ON DESIGNER JEWELLERY

Golden opportunities await for those seeking exceptional deals on gold and jewellery, with dazzling selections available from Pure Gold, Daniel Wellington, Fairuz Jewellery, EDIT by Ahmed Seddiqi, Al Masroor Jewelleries, and Jawhara Jewellery.



UNBEATABLE DEALS ON HOME FURNISHINGS

Those looking to refresh their home interiors and furniture can find incredible savings at Crate & Barrel, DWELL, Pottery Barn, Royal Palace, The Mattress Store, The One, The Red Carpet, United Furniture, West Elm, Art of Living, and many more.





SAVINGS ON BEAUTY, SKINCARE, PERFUMES AND WELLNESS

Beauty, skincare, and perfume lovers can stock up on essentials and discover new favorites with unbeatable offers from Flormar, L’Occitane, Abdul Samad Al Qurashi, Ajmal, Al Hajis Perfumes, Bath & Body Works, Coral Perfumes, MAC, The Face Shop, FACES, Clinique, Odora, and more. Those looking to save on wellness products can head to Aster Pharmacy, Wellness, Holland & Barrett, and Chemist Warehouse.



BIG DEALS FOR LITTLE ONES

Parents can refresh their little ones’ wardrobes and delight them with exciting toys with incredible promotions at Zippy, Little Angels, Kids Puzzle, B&G Store, Emporio Armani Kids, Baby Shop, Claire’s, Cotton On Kids, Bonpoint, Skechers Kids, Smart Baby, Tommy Hilfiger Kids, R&B Kids and Lucky Kids, as well as toy stores such as Toys R Us, LEGO, and Toys For Less.



TRENDING ACCESSORIES, FOOTWEAR, AND EYEWEAR

This season is also ideal for elevating footwear and accessory collections with standout pieces from Coach, Cole Haan, Stella McCartney, Kurt Geiger, Bizou, Birkenstock, Level Shoe District, Lovisa, Nine West, Skechers, amongst several others. Plus, shoppers can elevate their style with upgrades on sunglasses and eyeglasses with fantastic deals at Al Falah Optics, Al Jaber Optical, Dubai Optical, and Aster Optics



OUTDOOR AND SPORTS DEALS

With the perfect outdoor season in full bloom, shoppers can elevate their fitness with incredible discounts on sports and outdoor accessories at Adventure HQ, Athlete’s Co, Nike, Skechers, Sun & Sand Sports, Under Armour, Cosmo Sports, Puma and Puregym.



LATEST TECH GADGETS

Tech enthusiasts can seize this chance to upgrade to the latest gadgets with unbeatable discounts at Harman House, Samsonite, E City, Emax, and Jumbo.



UNMISSABLE PACKAGES ON AUTO

Shoppers eyeing their next big automotive upgrade can enjoy irresistible deals at Lexus, Toyota, The Zone by Al Futtaim, Volvo, and Hertz - each one offering exclusive packages that are too good to pass up.



HUGE PRIZES TO BE WON

Beyond the incredible sales, shoppers have one last chance to take home mega prizes with a series of grand raffles. At Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah, shoppers have the opportunity to win a brand-new Jetour 2025 X90 Plus when spending through the PrivilegePLUS app. Dubai Hills Mall offers the chance to win cash prizes and a BMW 8 Series with a minimum spend of AED 250, while Ibn Battuta Mall presents the opportunity to win a Nissan Patrol SE Titanium upon spending AED 150. At Wafi City, spending AED 300 or more unlocks daily prizes, including luxury watches from Rivoli. Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, and City Centre Deira is rewarding shoppers who spend AED 300 with the chance to win 300,000 SHARE points, equivalent to AED 30,000. Meanwhile, at Dubai Festival City Mall, spending AED 300 and uploading receipts to the BLUE app gives shoppers the chance to win AED 3,000 in gift cards.



With all these offers and more, the DSF Final Sale ensures everyone from luxury style seekers to bargain hunters can indulge in some spectacular shopping sprees.



Dubai Shopping Festival was supported by Key Partner VISA Dubai Islamic Bank and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.





