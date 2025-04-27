Divya Dutta Expresses Solidarity And Grief Over Pahalgam Attack: We Stand By Our Country

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) In the wake of the tragic Pahalgam attack, actress Divya Dutta expressed her deep condolences, calling the incident heartbreaking.

She extended her heartfelt sympathies to the affected families and reaffirmed her unwavering support for the country during this difficult time. Divya told IANS,“It's very tragic what has happened, and my absolute heartfelt sympathies are with the families, and of course we stand by our country.”

The entire Bollywood fraternity has condemned the tragic Pahalgam attack, with numerous actors and filmmakers expressing their shock, grief, and solidarity with the victims and their families. Many have also called for peace and unity, urging an end to violence and hatred.

'Aashiqui' fame Anu Aggarwal believes that tragic events like the Pahalgam attack will persist unless we choose to embrace love and compassion in our hearts. Speaking exclusively to IANS, Anu said,“I feel really sad, and I lend my full support to the people who have suffered and continue to suffer due to this terrorist attack. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly stated that we would go to the ends of the earth if need be. Nobody will stay silent after such an incident. I have full support for Modi. I am sure he will take the correct action.”

When questioned about whether the incident was due to a security lapse, Anu mentioned,“Whenever such an incident takes place, everyone wants to find out why and how it happened, but whatever happens has multiple reasons behind it. While some people are blaming it on the lapse of security, others are accusing the Muslim community, who have nothing to do with this. So, I would say one should introspect themselves first and correct themselves.”

On April 22, militants launched an attack on tourists in the Baisaran Valley of the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the tragic loss of 26 lives. Reports suggest that the attackers separated the tourists based on their religion before executing them. The Resistance Front (TRF), a terrorist group, has taken responsibility for the horrific assault.