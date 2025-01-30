عربي


Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation To Fourth Quarter 2024 Results


1/30/2025 3:31:29 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites ASA's fourth quarter 2024 results will be released on 13 February 2025 at 07:00 am CET.
Philipp Schramm, CEO and David Bandele, CFO will present the results at 08:30 am the same morning.

The presentation will be held in the Auditorium at Hexagon's location in Oslo, Haakon VIIs gate 2, on the lower level. It will also be broadcasted live via:

For further information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | [email protected]
About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4097610

