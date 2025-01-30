(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Margaret Syne

Happy New Year!

As we welcome in the New Year 2025, we welcome all our writers and readers! Best Wishes for the coming year! Remember if no one motivates you to do better; motivate yourself. In this issue, you can enjoy a humorous pun filled story about looking for old friends after hearing their name called in a bakery. To add to this, other memories of an innocent childhood and the joys and freedom in the countryside as well as a New Year celebration in the city. There's another with fears of nighttime bird calls in the cocoa lands.

You will find an interesting, short piece of pros filled with double entendres. On the topic of music, the parranderos are aiming to carry through with parang, extending to other times of the year. Never mind all the taxes that we are all subject to. You can make your life interesting by joining the 'Poetry and Prose' group in your retirement days. If you find yourself lost even if the pastures are green, find yourself to discover your paradise. Never give up.

Take care of your health habits this year; both physical and mental. Find a pleasant routine that is inclusive for your benefit. We also have for you, a delicious French fancy bread recipe you can try.

South West Trinidad is on show this month with some amazing photos. The month of January is named after Janus, symbolic of beginnings and endings, as well as gates and doorways. Looking back at the past and forward to the future. Cheers to the future!

The post My Trinidad: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow – January 2025 appeared first on Caribbean News Global .