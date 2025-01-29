(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) A Quantum Leap into Uplisting: Spectral Capital and the Next Generation of Computing

SEATTLE, WA, Jan 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Spectral Capital (OTCQB: FCCN) is taking a bold and strategic action that could redefine its place within the realm of the quantum revolution. The company has recently filed an application to list its shares on the Capital Market. This isn't just another corporate milestone, but an important and necessary moment that can catapult Spectral to the next level and unlock its dominance in the quantum computing arena.

Spectral has made large strides over the past 8 months to become an emerging disruptor in quantum technology through its Deep Quantum Technology Platform initiative. The platform includes its Vogon Cloud and the Distributed Quantum Ledger Database (DQLDB) as near ridgeline paths to profitability by providing a home for its QuanTomo analytic tomography that is challenging currently popular AI engines based on regression (see recent X post here ). It is also launching the fourth block in its platform: the Plasmonic System on a Chip approach, which provides a room temperature quantum hybrid approach, leveraging a process where they upgrade semiconductors for the quantum era.

Spectral is positioned to influence the global market with the resources, talent, and visibility to lead quantum computing's new frontier.

Why This Uplisting on the Nasdaq is Important

Spectral's Deep Quantum Technology Platform is employing cloud, advanced database concepts, quantum AI, and chipsets that make superposition and entanglement practical and more achievable and is expected to far outpace today's conventional computing in both speed and capability. But to fully unleash the capability of Spectral's, it takes big dollars, frontier research, and people. Enter the importance of a Nasdaq uplisting.

As Sean Brehm, Chairman of Spectral, says,“Applying for an uplisting to Nasdaq is a strategic decision that has the power to supercharge our growth and enable us to scale our quantum technologies.“By making this move, Spectral will become a solid contender in the quantum space, enabling us to bring solutions powered by quantum to industries and governments worldwide.”

Trading on Nasdaq Capital Markets would give Spectral the needed resources to continue scaling its already disruptive quantum-powered Vogon Cloud and DQLDB against antiquated cloud computing. They are purpose-built sophisticated products so they can scale securely and efficiently when solving some of the most pressing challenges in modern computing. Approval to trade on Nasdaq would empower Spectral with further financial fuel to pursue next-generation AI and Plasmonic system-on-a-chip technology in a commercial setting.

Bringing in Talent and Developing the Quantum Workforce of the Future

One of the key factors driving the success of Spectral will be its ability to attract and retain talent in the quantum field. Today, Quantum is a tiny, niche industry, however, Spectral's System on a Chip approach will still need the best engineers, researchers, and scientists in the business to thrive to stay competitive. Listing on Nasdaq would provide not just enhanced visibility, but a strong message that it is one of the most exciting and high-potential quantum companies in the world.

Sean Brehm has also been busy educating future investors and innovators for Quantum Quest Academy Initiative on X (link here ), demystifying quantum technology for investors and the public alike. A once-in-a-generation opportunity to learn from one of the industry's leading experts. Through this initiative, Spectral is developing investor engagement and laying the groundwork for a better understanding of quantum technologies that will help cultivate a broader base of informed, forward-looking stakeholders.

As Brehm says,“The future of quantum computing isn't only going to be about the technology-it's about securing and helping the Human Identity thrive at the center of commercial and capital markets, and it is their emancipation from the centralized systems of today who will be the ones to catalyst behind these innovations. I'm helping people see the potential of quantum and how it will revolutionize industries through Quantum Quest Academy.”

Spectral: The Quantum IBM or Oracle of the Future

Jenifer Osterwalder commented,“One thing is clear when you think of today's tech titans such as IBM and Oracle-they didn't become dominant by dancing with the status quo. They became market leaders by being early adopters of new technologies, building scalable systems, and recruiting top talent to help them realize their vision. And Spectral Capital shares this vision for the quantum space.”

“Spectral's Vogon Decentralized Edge and Hybrid Cloud with its embedded DQLDB solutions is not only yet another set of cloud computing solutions. These technologies are designed for the quantum age: decentralized, scalable, and secure at the quantum level.” Aaron Christensen, Chief Revenue Officer, said,“Spectral has set itself up to be the quantum version of the big three computing players, on the forefront of a market whose importance will continue to rise.”

Under its management team's combined vision and leadership, Spectral is focused on building the infrastructure to enable a quantum-powered world. As the CTO of Spectral Dr. Moshik Cohen, puts it,“Our goal is to lay the groundwork for the next age of computing. Uplisting to Nasdaq would make Spectral Capital the company that will define the quantum future, just as IBM and Oracle defined the world of classical computing that is before us today.”

Spectral Capital's Journey Towards the Future

This is the start of the journey to Nasdaq. With access to the capital, visibility, and strategic partnerships that being a Nasdaq-listed company would entail, Spectral Capital would be well-positioned to accelerate the deployment of its quantum technologies. The company's success will depend on its expansion into new markets, from AI to telecommunications. The Company is not just building quantum technology, it is using it to solve real-world problems.

Are you ready for a quantum revolution Well, it's coming with Spectral's Deep Quantum Technology Platform. Spectral is positioned to be a leader in the quantum era by disrupting traditional cloud computing, revolutionizing data storage and security, creating a better form of AI and creating room temperature quantum computing that will pave the way for sustainable computational growth in the future.

The Quantum Future is Now

The next frontier in computing is quantum technology, and Spectral Capital is on the bleeding edge of this revolution. The Nasdaq uplisting would accelerate the company's ability to widen the edge by expanding, recruiting personnel, and bring its quantum products to international markets. Guided by an amazing team, educational programs like its Quantum Quest Academy Initiative teaching investors and innovators, Spectral Capital expects to be a player in the quantum computing space.

For observers of the tech scene, the message is unequivocal: Spectral Capital is not merely positioned for advancement-it is on the brink of revolutionizing computing as we know it. Spectral is advancing today in a way that may well enable them to lead you into the quantum future

Conclusion

Spectral Capital is positioning itself for an incredible future. With the help of its multi-talented team and their dedication to training the next generation of quantum specialists via Quantum Quest Academy, Spectral is setting up to dominate the quantum computing world. Trading on Nasdaq would be more than a financial milestone-it would be the springboard for disrupting industries, igniting innovation and leading the future of computing.

