Info. Min. Opens Ministry's Digital Photo Archive

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- of Information, Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi on Wednesday inaugurated the of Information's digital photo archive, which houses nearly 3 million historical images of Kuwait across various fields.

Jamal Al-Badeh, Acting Director of the Public Relations Department, told KUNA that the launch of the digital archive aligns with the ministry's strategy for digital transformation and infrastructure improvement, ensuring the preservation and protection of this historical heritage, while keeping the original paper photos and film negatives.

The project, which started six months ago, involved sorting and digitizing old photos, Al-Badeh added.

Approximately 600,000 images have been converted so far, with the ongoing effort to complete the remaining photos, he said.

The archive includes images dating back to 1958, and a catalog has been created to facilitate image searches, while ensuring proper storage and backup copies. (end)

