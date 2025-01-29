Coca-Cola Recalls Drinks In UK Due To Chemical Levels

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 29 (KUNA) - A range of Coca-Cola products have been recalled in the UK after the firm's bottling partner said it had identified "elevated levels" of a chemical called chlorate, BBC reported.

Cans of Coca-Cola Original Taste, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, and Sprite Zero sent to cafes and restaurants are being withdrawn as well as 6x250ml Appletiser multipacks sent to UK supermarkets.

The announcement follows a larger recall of Coca-Cola products across Europe on Monday.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, the firm's bottling partner, said the risk of illness was "very low".

The affected cans carry production codes from 328 GE to 338 GE on their base.

The majority of Coca-Cola products, including standard cans, and all glass and plastic bottles sold in the UK are not affected, the firm said.

The UK recall comes after Coca-Cola products were pulled from the shelves in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands on Monday.

Chlorate can be produced when chlorine-based disinfectants are used in water treatment and food processing.

Exposure to high levels of chlorate can cause health problems including thyroid problems, especially among children and infants. (end)

