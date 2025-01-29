BVI Premier Led-Delegation To Visit Pacific Asia

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TORTOLA, BVI – Premier, and of finance, Dr Natalio Wheatley will lead a delegation to the Asia-Pacific region in February, the delegation will make stops in Hong Kong, Macau, and Malaysia.

Premier Wheatley, said:“The Asia-Pacific region continues to be a high-value for the BVI's Services industry. The region generates significant business for the BVI. We have built some strong relationships there which we must continue to strengthen. It is also important for us to ensure that we create awareness of our offerings and remind players why the BVI is the best place to do business.”

The delegation will visit partner universities in the BVI's Asia Abroad Programme, where seven Virgin Islanders are presently undertaking full-time university studies.

The premier will also be hosted by the Chancellors of the University of Macau, the University of St Joseph, and Macau University of Tourism Studies to discuss increasing areas of cooperation and greater educational opportunities for Virgin Islanders at their institutions.

The BVI's Financial Services post-COVID-19 strategy in the Asia-Pacific region continues to centre on achieving greater diversification in areas including markets, products, services niche and specialty.

