Starwood Property Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD ) ("the Company") today announced the tax for the Company's distributions on its common stock (CUSIP: 85571B105) paid with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2024:

Form 1099-DIV Reference:



(Boxes 1a + 2a + 3) Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 2e Box 2f Box 3 Box 5 Record Date Payable Date Cash Distribution Adjustment Total Dividend Per

Share Ordinary Taxable

Dividend Taxable Qualified

Dividends Total Capital Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured 1250

Gain Section 897

Ordinary Dividends Section 897 Capital

Gain Nondividend

Distributions Section 199A

dividends







(v)

(i) (ii) (iii) (i) (iii) (iv) (i) 3/29/2024 4/15/2024 0.4800 0.0000 0.4800 0.3807 0.0717 0.0993 0.0455 0.0000 0.0866 0.0000 0.3090 6/28/2024 7/15/2024 0.4800 0.0000 0.4800 0.3807 0.0717 0.0993 0.0455 0.0000 0.0866 0.0000 0.3090 9/30/2024 10/15/2024 0.4800 0.0000 0.4800 0.3807 0.0717 0.0993 0.0455 0.0000 0.0866 0.0000 0.3090 12/31/2024 1/15/2025 0.4800 -0.3408 0.1392 0.1104 0.0208 0.0288 0.0132 0.0000 0.0251 0.0000 0.0896



























Totals 1.9200 -0.3408 1.5792 1.2525 0.2359 0.3267 0.1497 0.0000 0.2849 0.0000 1.0166





















































(i) Amounts in Box 1b, Box 2e, and Box 5 are included in Box 1a

















(ii) For purposes of the disclosure required by Treas. Reg. Sec. 1.1061-6(c), the Company reports to direct or indirect holders













of an 'applicable partnership interest' that the portion of the amounts shown on Box 2a relating to the 'One Year Amounts Disclosure'











is equal to $0.0328 and the portion relating to the 'Three Year Amounts Disclosure' is equal to $0.0280.













(iii) Amounts in Box 2b and Box 2f are included in Box 2a

















(iv) Amounts in Box 3 are also known as Return of Capital

















(v) The cash dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock (with a record date of December 31, 2024, that was paid on January 15, 2025) is a split-year dividend, of which $0.1392 is allocable to 2024

for federal income tax purposes and the remaining $0.3408 will be allocable to 2025 for federal income tax purposes.













About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD ), is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $100 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $26 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at .

Contact:

Zachary Tanenbaum

Starwood Property Trust

Phone: 203-422-7788

Email: [email protected]

