OPENLANE To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Earnings

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OPENLANE, (NYSE: KAR ), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results after the closes on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.

OPENLANE will also host an call and webcast following the release on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call will be hosted by OPENLANE Chief Executive Officer Peter Kelly and Chief Financial Officer Brad Lakhia. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-833-634-2155 and asking to join the OPENLANE call. A live webcast will be available at the investor relations section of href="" rel="nofollow" openlan .

Following the call, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the investor relations section of href="" rel="nofollow" openlan for a limited time.