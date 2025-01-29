Joint Statement On Settlement Of Litigation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelman & Robinson, LLP: The parties in the matter captioned Ashley Johnson, et al. v. Brian Wayne Foster (Case No. 23STCV24055, Los Angeles Superior Court) have reached a settlement. Pursuant to the terms of their agreement, the litigants jointly issue the following statement:

"The Parties have privately reached a settlement and will not be making any further comments regarding the litigation."

The settlement reflects a mutual of the dispute, with no admission of liability or wrongdoing by either party. By virtue of this agreement, the case has been dismissed. No further public statements will be made regarding this matter.

