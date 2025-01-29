Archaeologists Find Lost Palace Of Last Anglo-Saxon King Of England
Archaeologists in the UK have uncovered the long-lost palace of
Harold II, the last Anglo-Saxon king of England,
Researchers from two British universities used underground radar
scanning, data from previous excavations (including the discovery
of a medieval toilet), and 11th-century artworks to locate Harold
II's Political headquarters.
The study was conducted near the village of Beauchamp, close to
Chichester in southern England. The royal palace complex, covering
about one acre (roughly 4,000 square meters), was found to consist
of several buildings, including a large wooden hall.
This discovery could provide crucial insights into the possible
location of King Harold II's burial site, as he remains the only
English monarch whose final resting place has never been
identified.
Harold II was defeated at the Battle of Hastings in 1066 and was
killed in a brutal manner, famously depicted in the Bayeux Tapestry
with an arrow in his eye.
Interestingly, the discovery of Harold's palace might not only
reshape our understanding of Anglo-Saxon royal life but also open
new doors in the search for medieval burial practices, offering a
glimpse into the architecture and culture of the time.
