Archaeologists Find Lost Palace Of Last Anglo-Saxon King Of England

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Archaeologists in the UK have uncovered the long-lost palace of Harold II, the last Anglo-Saxon king of England, Azernews reports.

Researchers from two British universities used underground radar scanning, data from previous excavations (including the discovery of a medieval toilet), and 11th-century artworks to locate Harold II's headquarters.

The study was conducted near the village of Beauchamp, close to Chichester in southern England. The royal palace complex, covering about one acre (roughly 4,000 square meters), was found to consist of several buildings, including a large wooden hall.

This discovery could provide crucial insights into the possible location of King Harold II's burial site, as he remains the only English monarch whose final resting place has never been identified.

Harold II was defeated at the Battle of Hastings in 1066 and was killed in a brutal manner, famously depicted in the Bayeux Tapestry with an arrow in his eye.

Interestingly, the discovery of Harold's palace might not only reshape our understanding of Anglo-Saxon royal life but also open new doors in the search for medieval burial practices, offering a glimpse into the architecture and culture of the time.